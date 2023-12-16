Sidemen seen serving to their fans, group launches their brand new XIX Mixed Berry Vodka

The Sidemen, the biggest YouTube group in the UK, is making headlines once again with their latest project. The group, who are the proprietors of XIX Vodka, their exclusive alcohol label, has just introduced a new variant, XIX Mixed Berry Vodka. This fresh addition to their product line has already made a successful debut in Tesco stores and pubs nationwide.

The vodka, which initially hit the scene on December 8, has quickly become a hit among fans. The XIX Mixed Berry Vodka, boasting a robust 37.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), is now gracing the shelves of every J D Wetherspoon establishment nationwide.

"Happy with how well it’s gone down so far" - Sidemen spotted serving drinks behind the bar

Sidemen launch their latest XIX Vodka variant (Image via jdwetherspoon.com)

Despite boasting a combined subscriber total of over 100 million, six out of the seven members (Tobi "TBJZL," Ethan "Behzinga," Simon "Miniminter," Harry "W2S," Vik "Vikkstar123," and Josh "Zerkaa") humbly dropped in their local pub to personally serve their latest concoction to the attending visitors.

Reacting to their latest venture, Harry "W2S," who has over 16.3 million subscribers, stated this (transcript via official press release):

"We decided to go down to the pub this weekend to celebrate the launch of the Mixed Berry flavour. It was great to see a few people drinking it, and we couldn’t help but serve some up behind the bar to give back to our fans."

He added:

"We’re so happy with how well it’s gone down so far, and we’re hoping that our fans will keep tagging us when they drink it to be in with a chance of getting a bottle sent to them by the XIX team! Who knows, we may be back soon at a pub near you."

Who are the Sidemen?

The Sidemen rank among the world's top YouTube groups and hold the title of the most subscribed in the UK, with over 20 million subscribers on their main channel and an additional 13 million on their second and third channels combined.

Beyond their successful venture with XIX Vodka, the group showcases a diverse portfolio that includes the launch of various brands. They've made their mark in the fashion world with their clothing line and have their fast-food company called Sides.