“Major W” - Fans react as Sidemen reportedly look to own a hotel company

Popular British YouTube group Sidemen is reportedly preparing to start a hotel chain. Online media personality Jake Lucky shared the information on Twitter and said that the group recently filed for a hotel company in their name.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The Sidemen are possibly looking to start their own string of Hotels after a recent filing for a Hotel company The Sidemen are possibly looking to start their own string of Hotels after a recent filing for a Hotel company 👀 https://t.co/8Cd2fDoEOf

For those unfamiliar with the Sidemen, it consists of seven notable creators - JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Vik "Vikkstar123," Tobi "TBJZL," Josh "Zerkaa," and Ethan "Behzinga."

The group has worked on multiple businesses in recent years. Not only did they launch their own fast-food company named Sides, but they also introduced a vodka company called XIX Vodka in 2021. Establishing a hotel chain is definitely something right up their alley.

Jake Lucky's post garnered a multitude of reactions. One user said:

“Major W"

Sidemen Hotel to open in 2023? Details explored

The news of the hotel was first broken by tubefilter.com. According to their report, the UK-based YouTube group is looking to establish their own hotel(s) in the upcoming year. It further stated:

"The Sidemen hotel is the result of a partnership between the group’s management team, Arcade Media, and Ghsthotels. The latter company is a startup that plans to launch hotels inspired by entrepreneurs, creators, and personalities."

The group is yet to make any official statement regarding their venture, but Ghsthotel's' co-founder Idel Judanin has opened up about the company's plan. He said:

“Just like Ghost kitchens have changed the food and restaurant industry forever, we believe that Ghost Hotels will have an even bigger impact on the hotel and travel industry.”

The collective is well-known for making travel videos, with the most-viewed Sidemen Sunday video on their channel being SIDEMEN $20,000 VS $200 HOLIDAY (EUROPE EDITION), currently at 93 million views. Opening a chain of hotels would give them more business opportunities in this niche and allow them to create innovative travel content.

Fans will also have the opportunity to lodge at a place associated with the group's name tag and even be involved in their creative ventures.

"It's insane how large they've gotten" - Fans react to the possibility of Sidemen becoming hoteliers

Fans of the group stormed social media, expressing enthusiasm and excitement for this possible new venture. Many gushed about how far the group has come, while others remained skeptical about the development.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meeran Haq @HaqMeeran @JakeSucky It's insane how large they've gotten. Hotels!? Even bigger than I thought they were. Side+ and the vodka must be doing amazingly @JakeSucky It's insane how large they've gotten. Hotels!? Even bigger than I thought they were. Side+ and the vodka must be doing amazingly

JoBr @ByJoBr @ArcadeMedia_ @theritzlondon I can’t wait to watch Sidemen Sunday then Side+ whilst eating Sides and drinking XIX then sort out my Sidecards chilling in my Sidemen Clothing in the Sidemen Hotel :D @ArcadeMedia_ @theritzlondon I can’t wait to watch Sidemen Sunday then Side+ whilst eating Sides and drinking XIX then sort out my Sidecards chilling in my Sidemen Clothing in the Sidemen Hotel :D

The Peculiar Poet @PeculiarPoet @JakeSucky For those talking about 'leaked addresses', this information is public (at least in the UK), just go to companies house and search for sidemen hotels @JakeSucky For those talking about 'leaked addresses', this information is public (at least in the UK), just go to companies house and search for sidemen hotels

trilands @trilands4 @JakeSucky its a joint partnership with a company that does themed hotels @JakeSucky its a joint partnership with a company that does themed hotels

Ry @inrictus @JakeSucky Yeh but imagine the cheap vs expensive Hotel video… @JakeSucky Yeh but imagine the cheap vs expensive Hotel video… 💰

℞ @TheFakeZwoG @JakeSucky Interesting. I’d love to get involved in some fashion if they ever tried to move into the US market @JakeSucky Interesting. I’d love to get involved in some fashion if they ever tried to move into the US market

sunraesler @lesler22

So proud of them @JakeSucky Their business expertise has improved so much it's crazySo proud of them @JakeSucky Their business expertise has improved so much it's crazy So proud of them

Ethan @Ethos10128 @JakeSucky Yes British soccer players with no life skills outside of being cringe and opening FIFA packs. The perfect people to run a hotel company @JakeSucky Yes British soccer players with no life skills outside of being cringe and opening FIFA packs. The perfect people to run a hotel company

The group also runs a clothing and merchandise business, reportedly worth over £2 million (figures taken from companycheck.co.uk).

