Where to watch The Sidemen Story? Streaming options for all countries explored

The Sidemen Story is a brand-new documentary that was heavily anticipated by many fans of the hit British YouTube group known as the Sidemen. Starring YouTubers like KSI, Vikkstar, Miniminter, Behzinga, Wroetoshaw, TBJZL, and Zerkaa, the film is directed by Luke Hyams and released on February 14.

As the documentary was released online, The Sidemen Story can exclusively stream on Netflix worldwide. So, if you have a valid Netflix subscription, you can log into your account and watch the film as it chronicles the origins and lives of the YouTube group and how they have grown over the years.

The Sidemen Story is available to stream on Netflix. The film is one of the most significant ventures the online group has had. It focuses on their rise as YouTube influencers and how the group fits into the current online pop culture zeitgeist, with them also leading a massive business empire.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis for the documentary reads as follows,

"The Sidemen offer honest and heartfelt reflections on their journey, exploring how online trolls, anxiety, topical social movements and the attempted death by suicide of one of their members, have tested their friendship and taught them valuable lessons they are eager to pass on to their young audience."

Netflix added,

"The film also poses pertinent questions surrounding the cultural shifts brought on by open platforms, affordable camera technology and what these developments mean for legacy media's ability to retain young audiences moving forward."

In essence, it looks like the film will also explore exactly what message the Sidemen group wants to pass on to the younger audience while showcasing what has worked for them over the years. Considering that the Sidemen have been a very fan-friendly group, it certainly does look like The Sidemen Story will be a treat for the fans of the YouTube stars.

Who are the Sidemen?

Over the years, the Sidemen have made a massive name for themselves through social media and YouTube. They are widely considered responsible for growing the YouTube culture in England by fans. The Sidemen consists of Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, Tobi Brown, Harry Lewis, Simon Minter, Vikram Barn, Ethan Payne, and Josh Bradley.

Their main YouTube channel has over 20.8 million subscribers, with the group having spinoff channels and each member having their own YouTube channel. Their content mostly focuses on doing challenges and vlogs, with a new video going up every Sunday - which has been dubbed by the group as Sidemen Sundays.

Alongside that, the group has also ventured into various business opportunities where they have made their merchandising brand and also own a fast food chain known as Sides. They are influential in the UK online scene, and The Sidemen Story exactly tries to capture how the group came to be so popular.

The Sidemen Story is available to stream on Netflix right now.