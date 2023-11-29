What is Hit Send? Everything about Sidemen's game explored

The Sidemen, the popular UK-based YouTube group, are known for their adventurous spirit in exploring new avenues. Having delved into the realms of food and beverage as well as fashion, the group is now gearing up to introduce their latest creation - a card and text-based game titled "Hit Send."

According to their most recent X post, the game represents a unique twist, and the group has already played and showcased it in a recent YouTube video. Here's what their post read:

Popular YouTube group set to launch their own game (Image via X/@Sidemen)

How to play Sidemen's card game Hit Send?

Sidemen released its very own card and text-based game (Image via hit-send.com)

The latest addition to the world of card games is scheduled to be delivered to buyers by Christmas. "Hit Send," the Sidemen's novel creation, promises a unique and humorous experience with clever twists. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to play the game:

Step 1:

It requires a minimum of two players (the more, the merrier). A player selects cards from two decks - one with alphabets and the other with numbers.

Step 2:

The player then searches their phonebook to find a contact matching the combination drawn. For instance, if the cards drawn are M and 3, the player must identify the third person in their contacts whose name begins with M.

Step 3:

The other players will contribute their selected cards, each containing a random and often amusing out-of-context message. The initial player will have the choice to send one of these messages (the message to be sent will be selected by the "DM Don") to the contact identified in the previous step.

Step 4:

Naturally, the individual now faces the decision of whether to take the risk and send the text. Opting to send it successfully earns them a point, while choosing not to send it results in no points.

Note: Fans are allowed to tweak the rules.

How much does the card set cost?

The game is now accessible for fans to order online. Currently, "Hit Send" is available for purchase in six countries, including the UK, Canada, Denmark, Australia, Sweden, and Finland. Here's how much they cost:

UK - £24.99 (game.hit-send.com)

Canada - $29.99 (amazon.ca)

Denmark - 199 KR (coolshop.dk)

Australia - $49.99 (toymate.com)

Sweden - SOLD OUT (teknikmagasinet.se)

Finland - €25.99 (verkkokauppa.com)

As of now, The Sidemen stands as the largest YouTube group in the UK, boasting a substantial following of over 20.5 million subscribers. Comprising seven friends turned creators - JJ "KSI," Harry "Wroe2Shaw," Simon "Miniminter," Vik "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Tobi "TBJZL," and Josh "ZerkaaHD" - the group has garnered widespread popularity on the platform.