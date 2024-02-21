Love Is Blind season 6 has been a rollercoaster ride with excitement, emotions, and even a few tears. Love Is Blind season 6 started in earnest with a quest to determine if emotional connection reigns over physical attraction. Now that episodes 7 through 9 have been released, fans of the Netflix show were heartbroken to discover that Brittany and Kenneth's relationship never reached the altar.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham were an instant hit in the pods and seemed to have developed a deep liking towards each other on Love Is Blind. Their relationship appeared to be soaring high on the wings of confidence.

However, as it turns out, after the end of their honeymoon period in the Dominican Republic, the couple could not rekindle the spark that had once been the hallmark of their relationship.

Eventually, Brittany had no other recourse but to confront her fiancee, Kenneth, about their lack of love. As per ET, Brittany revealed that she no longer felt the "crave" for him as she used to back in the pods. Thus, they called off the engagement.

Love Is Blind couple Brittany and Kenneth open up about the reason behind their split

Kenneth and Brittany were the most serious couples to emerge from the first few episodes of Netflix's Love Is Blind season 6. After developing a fond connection right on the first day in the pods, Kenneth was sure that Brittany was the one for him and that he wasn't interested in anyone else.

After becoming engaged, the Love Is Blind season 6 couple went on a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic, where they appeared to confront all of their concerns.

When fellow cast member AD brought up the subject of Kenneth's initial mixed-race relationship with Brittany, he questioned whether Brittany, as a white woman, was ready to parent mixed-race kids.

The idea of a biracial relationship could have posed a threat to the couples' well-being. However, both Love Is Blind stars Brittany and Kenneth seemed to be able to look past the nature of their relationship as an obstacle to marital bliss. Speaking to ET on this subject, Brittany recently stated:

"I think Kenneth and I being in a biracial relationship actually didn't offer any pressure to us, It actually offered a beauty to it, in my opinion. It's something I'm very used to and I'm very passionate about. And while it was new to Kenneth, I think that it made him feel a bit more comfortable rather than pressure that I have experienced being in biracial relationships or interracial relationships."

Kenneth responded to Brittany's statement on this topic to the same source, adding,

"Seeing her just be so confident in perspective around our race was like, 'And this is why you're my person."

But the couple appeared to drift apart after returning to Charlotte, North Carolina. Kenneth acknowledged being caught staring at his phone several times rather than his fiancée.

Brittany, however, admitted that this wasn't reason enough for their split. She realized she didn't feel the same craving for Kenneth as she used to back in the pods, so she had to call off their relationship, as per ET.

Kenneth, on his part, was taken aback by the break-up. He clarified to ET,

"Hearing that, 'I don't have that crave for you anymore.' As hard as it was to hear it, I had to respect it," Kenneth says. "I was like, 'No! I still crave you. I still want you. I still want you to be my person. I'm still with you.' I had to respect it because there's no point of going through with it."

The two didn't speak to each other for a while following their split. However, once the dust settled, the two reportedly stayed in touch. Brittany further added,

"We actually decided the night that we ended our intimate relationship that we would actually remain friends. Although we did drift apart, we learned so much. And I think I can speak for both of us, we're so thankful for the process and how it went and how it was handled."

The new episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 will air on Wednesday, February 28, on Netflix.

