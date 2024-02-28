“Lying b*tch”: Love is Blind fans slam Jeramey for lying to his mother about Sarah Ann

Love is Blind season 6 aired two new episodes this week on Netflix, episodes 10 and 11. The latest batch of episodes picked up where they left off, the aftermath of Jeramey and Laura's argument about him spending the entire night talking to fellow cast member Sarah Ann.

While in the pods, Jeramey connected with two women, Sarah Ann and Laura and ultimately chose to pursue a life with the latter. However, in the previous batch of episodes, it was revealed that the male cast member met up with some of the cast members from the show but was initially unaware of Sarah Ann's presence at the party.

He still went to the party after finding out and the two stayed up all night talking. The next morning, he and Laura got into a fight about it and the female cast member called the wedding off.

In the latest episode, Jeramey told his mother about the night and fans believe he left a few things out. Fans took to social media to slam the cast member. One person wrote on X:

In Love is Blind season 6 episode 10, Jeramey and his mother discussed where he currently stood with his fiancée, Laura. He told his mother that he got himself in a little bit of trouble with Laura.

He said,

"Went out with a couple of guys. Was on my way out, found out that there's this girl that I was in kind of, like, a love triangle with. I found out that she was gonna be out, so I was like, "I'll deal with it."

The Love is Blind season 6 male cast member noted that they both ended up talking through the night and didn't realize how late it got. Jeramey stated that nothing inappropriate happened but that by the time they realized how late it had gotten, it was already 4:30 in the morning.

Jeramey added that Sarah Ann was going to get an Uber and he asked her how far away she lived. He decided to drop her back home since her house was only eight minutes away. The Netflix star noted that by the time he dropped her off and got back home, it was already 5:30 in the morning and he fell asleep on the couch.

Jeramey further noted that although he was straightforward with Laura about the events of the previous night, she didn't believe him. His mother wasn't convinced that her son didn't do anything wrong and made it a point to tell him.

His mother said,

"You're lucky...it wasn't me. You wouldn't have just walked in the door. I would have been sitting there waiting for you."

When the Love is Blind season 6 cast member stated that he had a constructive conversation with his ex, his mother noted that Laura couldn't have known that and was waiting for him at home. He added that he didn't know he was going to lose his fiancée over that.

Fans of the Netflix show took to social media to chime in on the conversation and slammed the cast member online:

Love is Blind season 6 episodes 1 to 11 are available to stream on Netflix.