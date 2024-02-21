Love Is Blind season 6 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

Love is Blind season 6 episode 6 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what fate had in store for the couples on the Netflix show. Episodes 7 to 9 of the show released on Wednesday and gave viewers a glimpse into the last few days of the couples' vacation in the Dominican Republic before they began their life together in the real world.

Episode 7 featured the couples navigating through several challenges together and getting to know each other further before their wedding. They went on exciting dates and also spent the day at the beach before they made their way back to Charlotte, North Carolina, to begin living together.

What happened during the last few days of the couples' vacation in the Dominican Republic in episode 7 of Love is Blind season 6?

The couples go on dates and work through their issues

The episode opened with things getting better between Jimmy and Chelsea after the former commented on AD's appearance in the previous installment. Lauren and Jeremy also mended their relationship after the latter walked out from the party earlier. He apologized to Lauren for his behavior and Lauren forgave him.

While Amy and Johnny went on a horse riding date, Clay and AD were seen going on an adventure in a jeep. Jimmy and Chelsea, on the other hand, went swimming, while Kenneth and Brittany went boating.

Clay opened up to AD about his fears of doing justice to their relationship. AD comforted him as he spoke about his family and expressed his fear that something like a divorce would tear the family down.

While at the pool, Amy revealed that her father was against the process of Love is Blind. Even though she was confident that he would come around, she said she wouldn't marry Johnny if her father didn't approve.

The couples enjoy a day at the beach in episode 7 of Love is Blind season 6

During their time at the beach, Jimmy appreciated AD for creating a rift between him and Chelsea as it helped them move to "the next level." Jeremy also apologized to AD about his earlier comment at the party that caused issues between him and Laura.

Jeremy then revealed some shocking information in his conversation with Amy. Referring to his second match from the pods, Sarah, Jeremy expressed that he wanted to meet her. He shocked Amy as he said:

"I would still be friends with her outside of this."

The couples finally move in together

Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed the couples as they made their way back to Charlotte, North Carolina. They were given a house each, to spend 21 days living in together before their weddings in Love is Blind season 6.

While most of the other couples were excited to move in together, things got tense between Kenneth and Brittany for the very first time. The latter kept asking Kenneth for help to set up their new house, but he was glued to his phone. Once he was done, he decided to relax downstairs, instead of lending a helping hand to Brittany, which didn't sit well with her.

Episode 7 then ended on a cliffhanger. Episodes 8 and 9 are currently available to watch on Netflix, while episodes 10 and 11 of Love is Blind season 6 will drop on February 28. The final episode of the show is scheduled to release on March 6.

