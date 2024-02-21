"WTF IS HAPPENING": Love is Blind fans call out Jimmy for inappropriate "stacked" comment

Love Is Blind season 6 saw five couples go on a post-engagement getaway in the first six episodes, released on Netflix on February 14. The format of the show has singletons falling in love with their partners without meeting each other, as they date inside respective pods for a certain period. They chose their potential suitors only based on the conversations they've had and without any clue of their physical appearance.

This season, drama quickly ensued on the show as two singletons, Chelsea Blackwell, 31, and Jimmy Presnell, 28, got entangled in a love quadrangle, but decided to pick each other over other suitors. During their getaway trip, when the duo met other couples, Jimmy, a software sales professional commented on another contestant, AD's appearance, which fans feel was inappropriate.

"That woman is absolutely stacked. AD," said Jimmy and the remark wasn't received well by Chelsea. The flight attendant awkwardly called him out and Love Is Blind fans are upset about how the situation was dealt with.

User @bibishoff wrote on X about rewatching the awkward scene multiple times as they couldn't fathom "WTF IS HAPPENING."

Chelsea felt "uncomfortable" after Jimmy's comment on Love is Blind season 6 episode 6

The conversation began with Chelsea reminding Jimmy he hadn't said "I love you" to her. The latter instead looked in Amber Desiree "AD" Smith's direction and commented about her being "stacked" before adding he meant it in the "most respectful way." AD is a former NFL cheerleader, engaged to Clay Gravesande on the show.

Chelsea assured Jimmy she didn't take any offence and encouraged him,

"Babe, you can say whatever you want. She's a bookshelf."

In her bid to dismiss the awkwardness, she asked AD upfront, "How did you get your butt like that." Chelsea repeated Jimmy's comment but AD brushed away the conversation, answering, "Squats and Jesus, girl."

Jimmy laughed awkwardly, repeating that his comment was "subtle" and meant as a "compliment" in the "most respectful manner." He considered Chelsea "embarrassed" him and went on to hug AD, justifying:

"I'm just impressed talking to you. You're the greatest. I'm so embarrassed. She (Chelsea) just called me the f*ck out."

The flight attendant did not approve of Jimmy's gesture and moved to the bar leaving them alone. Later, she opened up to another Love Is Blind suitor, Amy, about feeling "uneasy" and pukish while footage of Jimmy complimenting AD's style played subsequently. Chelsea explained:

"I called it out kinda making an uncomfortable situation more comfortable. And then I see Jimmy turning AD around, like with her hand, and looking at her body. I don't know and then after that comment, I feel odd."

Amy attempted to pacify her but Chelsea noted she doesn't want to be in a relationship where she would have to question her partner. The 31-year-old explained it wasn't that she was feeling "complex" or "insecure."

She added, "I know he cares about me. I know that he feels a certain type of way about me, but look," she said, pointing to Jimmy smilingly talking to AD. She highlighted it makes her "uncomfortable." The situation led to a climactic fight when the couple returned to their hotel room. Chelsea broke down expressing:

"It made me feel icky. And I just sat there. It was so uncomfortable for me. And the fact that you weren't reading the room made me really sad."

She accused Jimmy of making her feel "odd, strange" and even "disconnected." Love is Blind fans have not only condemned the way Jimmy made the inappropriate comment but also how Chelsea dealt with it, leaving everyone uncomfortable.

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episodes 7, 8, and 9 on Wednesday, February 21 on Netflix.

