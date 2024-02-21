Love Is Blind season 6: Laura and Jeramey's journey explored

Love Is Blind is a unique show that features individuals ready for marriage attempting to form emotional connections with potential partners without knowing what they look like.

In the most recent episodes of the show, Laura and Jeramey emerged as one of the couples with issues to work through in their relationship owing to their lack of communication and a supposed love triangle involving another contestant, Sarah Ann. The couple's interactions with Laura's relatives also added to the complexities of their relationship.

As their romance hangs in the balance, fans wonder what the future has in store for Jeramey and Laura.

A brief look into Jeramey and Laura's journey on Love Is Blind season 6

While Laura and Jeramey from Love Is Blind season 6 selected one another in the pods and got engaged, it is important to note that Jeramey also felt a connection with fellow castmate Sarah Ann.

Though his chats with Sarah became increasingly intimate as Love Is Blind season 6 went on, Jeramey was still able to establish a connection with Laura. Jeramey gave it some thought before he decided to ask Laura to marry him and test their compatibility outside the pods.

"I decided last night that you were the person for me. Laura, I would love more than anything to have you as my wife. I want you here as my forever person," he said as he asked her to marry him.

While she expressed her love for him and said, "Yes," there was a noticeable change in the duo's connection following their first meeting outside the pods. During their trip to the Dominican Republic, the couple had the opportunity to deepen their relationship. While they were together, they had a good time bonding and got to know each other in a more relaxed setting.

However, things took a turn when concerns about Sarah Ann began to surface. Although Jeramey claimed he was over her, Laura couldn't help but think there was something between Jeramey and Sarah.

The most recent episodes of the Netflix show saw Laura and Jeramey come to a difficult decision regarding the latter's connection with Sarah Ann. Following their departure from the pods together, Jeramey disclosed that Sarah Ann contacted him via social media. Laura wasn't happy that he had not shared Sarah's message with her, even though he didn't think it was a problem when he first received it.

Laura and Jeramey also seemed to be unusually harsh with each other, in contrast to many of the couples on Love Is Blind season 6, who prioritized communication and openness.

After meeting Jeramey and getting to know him better, Laura's relatives noticed that the two weren't particularly considerate of one another. Rather, they would poke fun at one another whenever they could, which made the atmosphere tense.

Jeramey also often told Laura half-truths while not completely lying to her and failed to update her on the events in his life. As Laura emphasized the importance of trust and loyalty in her relationship, fans wonder if the season 6 couple will eventually tie the knot.

New episodes of Love Is Blind will air on Netflix on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, while the finale is scheduled to release on March 6.

