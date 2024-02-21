Love Is Blind season 6 episode 10 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

Neflix's Love is Blind Season 6 has been a hit, filled with drama, romance and humor that saw five couples emerge from the pods. The season has been split up into sections of episodes.

The first six episodes followed each singleton on their dates in the pods before they met for the first time face-to-face. That led to several bold decisions being made and participants leaving the show.

The next three episodes followed the five couples as they headed for a vacation in the Dominican Republic. But, for some of them, it appeared that there was trouble in paradise, especially when returning to North Carolina.

Episodes 10 and 11 of the hit Reality TV show will be dropping on Netflix on February 28.

The five couples that emerged from the pods were:

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham

Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski

Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith and Clay Gravesande

Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre

*Spoilers ahead for Love is Blind Season 6*

What fans can expect from Love is Blind Season 6 episode 10

The trailer for Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 10 (February 28 release date) aired just after the ninth episode 'Secret Rendezvous'. It showed the couples getting closer as they head towards potential marriage.

However, there appears to be a storm on the horizon that could scupper several couples' plans of walking down the aisle.

Clay appears to be worried he may cheat on AD

Clay and AD made it through one of the most dramatic love triangles of the season.

The latter also forged a connection with Matthew Duliba but eventually chose Clay as her groom-to-be. That was just one of many hurdles the couple have had to overcome, but they were loving it up in the Dominican Republic.

However, the preview suggests that Clay could hand AD a curveball. The salesman has doubts about remaining monogamous but is looking forward to becoming a father at some point.

AD has a sitdown with her mother who expresses her concerns with the situation:

"If he doesn't think that your all is enough for him then that's not your guy."

The preview for the upcoming Love is Blind episodes ends with Clay and AD looking tense as they decide whether to tie the knot. The former's apprehension about how he would be in the relationship beyond the season of Love is Blind could be a sticking point.

Amy's father doesn't appear to be fully on board with her marrying Johnny

Amy and Johnny have perhaps been Love is Blind Season 6's strongest couple. They have spoken about their futures together, and the only problem between the pair has been their disagreement over birth control.

Another issue Amy brought to light came during episode 7 when she told Johnny that if he didn't get her father's blessing, she didn't know if she could go forward. That looks to come to a head in the upcoming episodes for the couple.

Johnny asks Amy's father for his blessing but doesn't get a welcoming response:

"For me, it is kind of overwhelming."

Amy is seen crying as Johnny stares into the distance. Fans will be upset if the two fan-favorites don't move forward and become husband and wife.

Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship looks to be hitting the rocks

Jimmy and Chelsea already clashed during their vacation in the Dominican Republic. The software salesman appeared to make advances towards AD, deeming her to be "stacked".

They put that argument behind them, and Jimmy met Chelsea's friends further down the line. He insisted that the 'Megan Fox lookalike' flight attendant was "perfect".

Those might be famous last words, though, as Jessica Vestal comes back onto the scene. Jimmy's other connection from the pod already informed Laura that he'd send her an Instagram friend request but later removed it.

The preview shows Jimmy confessing that he still cares for Jess and that she's still his number one. Viewers could be in for a major shock, as Chelsea accuses him of sleeping with someone. Could that be Jess?

Nevertheless, Chelsea may be in two minds herself as her former connection Trevor Sova also returns. She holds a conversation with the project manager during the preview and talks about what life may have been like had she chosen him.

Sarah-Ann could put a dent in Laura and Jeramey's marriage plans

Jeramey has already been somewhat in the doghouse with Laura after receiving an Instagram message from his other pod connection Sarah-Ann. The Intalogistics worker liked the message, much to his fiancee's dismay.

However, there appears to be more to the story once Sarah-Ann returns. Both Jeramey and Laura sigh as they know that trouble is on the horizon. Sarah-Ann is seen during the Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 10 preview telling AD:

"He told me he was breaking things off, and I was like okay."

Laura and Jeramey's relationship has appeared somewhat tumultuous amid constant back and forth. They exchanged digs when the latter met his fiancee's family for the first time.

Sarah-Ann's return to Love is Blind and obvious admiration for Jeramey will only cause more disruption. Laura has made it clear that trust is of utmost importance to her.

Fans can see how the Love is Blind Season 6 couples' ventures towards the wedding aisle pans out when Episode 10 drops on Netflix on February 28, 2024.

