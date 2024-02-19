Megan Fox’s look for 2024 People’s Choice Awards receives mixed reaction from fans: “Frankenstein’s Bride” 

Megan Fox attended the 2024 People's Choice Awards on February 18 at Barker Hanger, California, exuding gothic glam. The 37-year-old actress embraced a white strapless gown and presented the show with Joe Manganiello at the event, seamlessly glowing up the show.

Megan Fox, the mother of three sons, has been criticized for her fashion preferences for quite some time. At the People's Choice Awards, the actress' fresh look garnered mixed reactions.

Some of her fans loved her new look, while most denounced it. An X user named @Klay Smiph tweeted that the actress looked like "Frankentein's bride."

Several other fans have reacted to Megan's look, which is discussed below.

Megan Fox portrayed her bubblegum-hued hair at the People's Critics Choice Awards

At the People's Critics Choice Awards, Megan wore a white sequin gown with a cowl neck. Her ensemble was tailored with a corset structure with spaghetti straps, enhancing the glamorous allure.

The addition of the black choker augmented a bold look while she kept a poise with soft, wavy bubble gum-hued hair. The thigh-high slit of the sequin dress added a distinctive fashion moment for the actress, complementing the whole look with black strappy heels.

Apart from the black choler, Megan included a sleek necklace with a pendant. She embraced the dark red lipstick, mirroring the vampy look. Fox painted her eyes carefully with the metallic shiny eye shadow and adorned a silver nose ring to exude punk fashion.

Megan Fox posted a fresh picture on her Instagram account, where people reacted to her looks.

Megan shared mixed reactions to Megan's look at People's Critics Choice Awards ( Image via @Megan Fox/ Instagram)

While her fans appreciated her look, some have mocked her with various names. Some remarked Megan was a blown-up doll, while some compared her with Kim Kardashian. One fan appreciated her pink hair, commenting that Pink is power.

Apart from them, an assortment of X users tweeted about her look.

On Instagram, Megan referenced the Cursed Bride, Jennifer's prom dress, and told Women's Wear Daily, a fashion publication, about her growing relationship with fashion.

"I feel like that’s such a good representation of who I am in general. And before she was turned into a demon and she became this Goth icon, [Jennifer] was this poppy, typical cheerleader, Forever 21 girl. She was that typical girl who then there was this other side to her where she became the sort of demon sorceress. And I am both of those things, and I always have been," said Fox.

A few days back, the actress attended the Grammy Awards, wearing a chain mail mini dress with mirror embellishment. To enhance the edgy look, Megan added intricately structured jewelry around her lips.