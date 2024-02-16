"Absolutely disgusting": Megan Fox comes under fire for using Ukrainian reference in response to criticism of viral Super Bowl after-party photo

Megan Fox made her way into the spotlight once again after she uploaded a picture from the Super Bowl after-party and used a Ukrainian reference in it. She uploaded a picture from the party, and captioned it:

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real s*x dolls you can only get in japan.”

Social media users bashed Fox for using Ukrainian reference in a demeaning way in her caption on Instagram: Reactions explored. (Image via @meganfox/ Instagram)

The fiasco started after an Instagram user, @Joeoravec uploaded a picture of Megan Fox, her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, and Travis Beau on social media. Soon after, social media users began trolling her for her appearance and claimed that she looked different.

Just then, Megan Fox decided to clap back at the haters, by claiming that she doesn’t look different, and it was just the picture quality that made her look different. However, her caption triggered the masses, and left them angry, as many called the reference “disgusting.”

The Superbowl after-party was held at Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs won the match against the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Social media users bash Megan Fox for her Ukrainian reference on Instagram

Megan Fox stirred a controversy on social media after she responded to the claims of looking different, as she uploaded two images, each from a different angle. As she used the words “Ukrainian blow up” in her caption, netizens were taken aback and started slamming the actress.

As Megan’s picture and caption went viral on social media, here is how social media users criticized her:

At the moment, Megan Fox has not responded to the backlash, as she has decided to remain tight-lipped about the issue. However, the Transformers actress continues to receive hate comments.

Furthermore, she has also been a subject of trolling on social media as many alleged that she got a surgery done, which changed her looks drastically.

