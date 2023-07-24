Is Carlee Russell on Twitter? Alabama woman continues to get trolled online after reappearing on social media 

Carlee Russell, an Alabama nursing student, became a person of national interest a few days ago when she claimed that she was kidnapped while she was trying to help a toddler. While her mysterious return back home raised several eyebrows, Carlee again made her way into the spotlight after she was seen active on Twitter.

Since the matter is afresh in the minds of netizens, many were shocked to see her comeback on Twitter, as many noticed her liking several tweets which were in her favor.

Carlee Russell went missing for 49 hours after she rang 911 and informed them about a toddler walking along I-495 on July 13, 2023. She informed that as she got off her car to save the child, a man came out of the trees and kidnapped her.

Carlee’s search lasted for 49 hours, before she walked back to her parents’ house two days later and narrated the incident. Surprisingly, however, the police or authorities have not found any evidence of her being abducted.

Carlee Russell, whose username is @carleeenichole, has since been inactive on Twitter, although she has not posted anything. However, her recent activity of liking tweets has once again left many netizens alarmed.

Carlee Russell’s activity on Twitter left social media users baffled

Funkygigi83 @FUNKYGIGI83 #CarleeRussell your stunt has taken away from real missing and exploited people. Here's a few active cases out of Alabama that deserve all the attention than you've gotten. pic.twitter.com/Y33BulPhlS

Carlee Russell, the woman who claimed that she was abducted by a white man with orange hair, also reported that there was a woman with her whom she could not see as she was blindfolded. However, there were no marks or evidence on her body, to which Russell responded by saying that the kidnappers did not want to leave an impression, which is why they did not tie her.

On the other hand, she also claimed that she was taken into a house on an 18-wheeler, from where she managed to escape and reach her parents' house. While she has not posted anything on Twitter since the incident, her liking other people’s tweets, who came to her defense, has once again made her a subject of trolling on the platform.

As an Instagram account, @theshaderoom shared the screenshots, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Carlee Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Carlee Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users troll Carlee Russell after she makes an alleged comeback to Twitter after reportedly going missing for 49 hours. (Image via Instagram)

On the other hand, Carlee Russell has not yet spoken up on the trolling or the incident. However, authorities have also been perplexed about the incident, as they have not found any viable proof for her claims.