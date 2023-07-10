"Terrifying": What happened at Glenbrook mall revealed as shooting leaves netizens alarmed

A man was shot inside the mall as the shooting took place at Glenbrook Mall in Indiana on Saturday, July 8, 2023. This incident left people in shock. Those who were present in the mall when the shooting took place started running as they heard the gunshots sound.
The victim who was shot had wounds from the gunshot but was treated immediately reported WANE-TV. Fort Wayne Fire Department’s public information officer also said,
"One person was treated after being shot at Glenbrook Square Mall, which was evacuated after the incident."
Social media users were quick to react to the news of the shooting incident at Glenbrook Mall, expressing their concern and shock. One user summed up the sentiment by simply stating, "Terrifying."
Moreover, Glenbrook Mall also shared the update about the mall getting shut for the remaining day on Saturday after the incident took place. They shared a post on Facebook, where they said,
"Glenbrook Square will be closing today, Saturday, July 8th and will reopen at normal business hours Sunday, July 9th at 11 AM."
Netizens were shocked after getting to know about the Glenbrook Mall shooting incident
As the Glenbrook Mall shooting started hitting headlines, social media users were left worried. They were concerned about the recent shooting and hoped for the safety of the people. Some internet users who saw people running from the mall asked on Twitter about what all is happening.
See reactions here:
Moreover, police said that this shooting was not random and it took place as there was an argument between the victim and the suspect.
As shooting incidents in America are on the rise, President Joe Biden addressed this issue and said there should be stricter gun measures
Owing to the recent surge in shooting cases in the USA, President Joe Biden said that there should be stricter gun control measures.
Biden said,
"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America -- from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago."
President Biden also requested the Republican lawmakers to join hands with him in bringing stringent gun measure laws in the country.
Recently, a tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia where five individuals lost their lives and four others were injured in a shooting. The city was struck with grief as news of this devastating event spread.
Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, Texas, just four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, another heart-wrenching incident occurred. Gunfire erupted at a neighborhood festival, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving eight others wounded. These consecutive acts of violence shook everyone.