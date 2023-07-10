"Terrifying": What happened at Glenbrook mall revealed as shooting leaves netizens alarmed

A man was shot inside the mall as the shooting took place at Glenbrook Mall in Indiana on Saturday, July 8, 2023. This incident left people in shock. Those who were present in the mall when the shooting took place started running as they heard the gunshots sound.

The victim who was shot had wounds from the gunshot but was treated immediately reported WANE-TV. Fort Wayne Fire Department’s public information officer also said,

"One person was treated after being shot at Glenbrook Square Mall, which was evacuated after the incident."

Social media users were quick to react to the news of the shooting incident at Glenbrook Mall, expressing their concern and shock. One user summed up the sentiment by simply stating, "Terrifying."

s(h)am @clamanthaha Hope everyone is ok at Glenbrook Mall. Terrifying Hope everyone is ok at Glenbrook Mall. Terrifying

Moreover, Glenbrook Mall also shared the update about the mall getting shut for the remaining day on Saturday after the incident took place. They shared a post on Facebook, where they said,

"Glenbrook Square will be closing today, Saturday, July 8th and will reopen at normal business hours Sunday, July 9th at 11 AM."

Netizens were shocked after getting to know about the Glenbrook Mall shooting incident

As the Glenbrook Mall shooting started hitting headlines, social media users were left worried. They were concerned about the recent shooting and hoped for the safety of the people. Some internet users who saw people running from the mall asked on Twitter about what all is happening.

See reactions here:

Patriot Kimm Schuman @SchumanKimm Fort Wayne Police were called to the Glenbrook Mall Saturday afternoon on reports of a person armed with a gun, 911 dispatchers confirmed. Fort Wayne Police were called to the Glenbrook Mall Saturday afternoon on reports of a person armed with a gun, 911 dispatchers confirmed. https://t.co/gomKvg41ab

Jedi Strong @VaderIsAJedi Reports of an active shooter at the Glenbrook Mall in Ft Wayne, IN. Reports of an active shooter at the Glenbrook Mall in Ft Wayne, IN.

Drew Frey @DFreyFox55

The victim is in non-life-threatening condition and the suspect has turned himself in and is working with detectives.

This started with a fight and was not a random shooting.

@FOX55FortWayne Police say a man shot another man in the leg inside the Glenbrook Mall outside the H&M.The victim is in non-life-threatening condition and the suspect has turned himself in and is working with detectives.This started with a fight and was not a random shooting. Police say a man shot another man in the leg inside the Glenbrook Mall outside the H&M.The victim is in non-life-threatening condition and the suspect has turned himself in and is working with detectives.This started with a fight and was not a random shooting.@FOX55FortWayne https://t.co/HKiJ9LJW27

Julie Marsh @JulieMa47339789 Gun fire at Glenbrook mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My daughter and her family were there. She said they heard gun shots start going off..,grabbed thevk8ds and bolted for the doors. They are ok...,Thank the Lord. Gun fire at Glenbrook mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My daughter and her family were there. She said they heard gun shots start going off..,grabbed thevk8ds and bolted for the doors. They are ok...,Thank the Lord.

The Boy @claptowncobbler I hope everyone okay at glenbrook mall I hope everyone okay at glenbrook mall

🧡Maddie🧡 @hockey_enthuse What's going on at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne??? Seen a bunch of people running out of every door and a bunch of cops heading that way. Hope everyone is okay! What's going on at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne??? Seen a bunch of people running out of every door and a bunch of cops heading that way. Hope everyone is okay!

DaneAlexander @danemalexander will be packing every time I go now. Breaking! Activer shooter at mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My wife heard 3 shots while inside. Glenbrook mall has this on the door butwill be packing every time I go now. Breaking! Activer shooter at mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My wife heard 3 shots while inside. Glenbrook mall has this on the door but 💯 will be packing every time I go now. https://t.co/UMt60elC7z

Dredre babb @DredreBabb Police confirm one person were shot at Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana; suspect in custody. Police confirm one person were shot at Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana; suspect in custody.

Kinta @kintadowdell Just drove by #Glenbrook mall in #FortWayne . Lots of folks outside and looking scared Just drove by #Glenbrook mall in #FortWayne . Lots of folks outside and looking scared

Moreover, police said that this shooting was not random and it took place as there was an argument between the victim and the suspect.

As shooting incidents in America are on the rise, President Joe Biden addressed this issue and said there should be stricter gun measures

Owing to the recent surge in shooting cases in the USA, President Joe Biden said that there should be stricter gun control measures.

Biden said,

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America -- from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago."

President Biden also requested the Republican lawmakers to join hands with him in bringing stringent gun measure laws in the country.

Recently, a tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia where five individuals lost their lives and four others were injured in a shooting. The city was struck with grief as news of this devastating event spread.

Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, Texas, just four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, another heart-wrenching incident occurred. Gunfire erupted at a neighborhood festival, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving eight others wounded. These consecutive acts of violence shook everyone.

