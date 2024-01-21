"This is a moment in history": Fans react as Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi appear to quash their beef

Kid Cudi, the American rapper, and Lupe Fiasco have been rivals since 2014, occasionally getting into social media beef. However, after a long phone conversation, the two have finally made amends.

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Cudi hopped on X to announce that the pair had made amends. He explained to his followers,

"Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that f*ck sh*t I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal."

Their reconciliation comes after their most recent internet feud, and netizens are pleased with the outcome. Lupe had fired back at Cudi after the rapper admitted in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe that he once hid from Lupe at a Bape store, as per XXL.

Kid Cudi & Lupe Fiasco make amends after almost a decade of beef

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, recently apologized to Lupe Fiasco for talking about him badly in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. The conversation led to Lupe posting a series of Tweets calling out Kid.

On Saturday, Kid Cudi revealed that he spoke to the rapper/record producer and apologized for the interview and his hand in the past feuds, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He added,

"We as [Black] men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldn't had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey. @LupeFiasco…see u soon brother [prayer hands emoji],."

Lupe also responded to Cudi's post on X, writing, "Sincerely appreciate it my guy [prayer hands emoji]…peace & blessings…" Netizens have given their opinions, expressing their surprise at the pair making amends. Some of the reactions are given below.

In the recent Apple interview, Cudi spoke about the time in 2018 when he had almost met Lupe at the BAPE store in New York City, where he worked before his music career took off, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Kid Cudi explained that he tried to stay out of the way of any famous rappers who came to the store. He feared they would use his retail job to diss him if he were to become famous in the future, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He said,

“Lupe Fiasco came to the store one day. I was in the back and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t!’ Stayed down the stairs [in the stock room], waited until he left. [My colleagues] were like, ‘What you down here for?’ I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n*gg* saying like, ‘He sold me clothes. You my son!’ We can’t have that!’”

Kid Cudi continued to talk about Lupe, saying,

"He hates me to this day! He hates me. So I was right. I was onto something. I sensed something in the universe. I was like, ‘F*ck this, I can’t have nobody making a diss record like, Yeah, you rang me up, muthaf*cka."

On January 19, a day before Cudi's apology and their reconciliation, Lupe Fiasco went on Twitter after finding out about the interview. He said,

"I honestly caught wind of it scrolling through fan comments. And I’m like what the f*ck is this b*tch talking about now with my name… He hid from me in the bape store back in day because he didn’t want me to use it against him when he got famous??? WHAT?!! Like a job shame? I wanna beat this n*gg* up so bad I’m getting a migraine"

The pair's feud began in 2014 after a Twitter battle after Lupe said he would charge $500 for a custom verse. Kid Cudi thought it was "a bit sketch" and then publicly called out Lupe, asking him what he planned to do with the money from his fans, as per XXL.