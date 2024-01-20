Why does Lupe Fiasco hate Kid Cudi? Beef explained as former blasts rapper

In a recent thread on X American rapper Kid Cudi had extended his hand for a truce with record producer Lupe Fiasco. The tweets emerged after Cudi appeared in an interview on Apple Music 1, and told Zane Lowe about one of his past counters with Lupe. Cudi recounted when he worked at an outlet of BAPE in NYC and hid in the back one day when Lupe visited the store.

The 39-year-old rapper explained that he was afraid of rappers coming into the store, and later taunting and humiliating him for working there, selling them clothes. Referring to Lupe, Cudi added:

“When you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So, it’s like, I was right. I sensed something in the universe.”

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi’s ongoing beef goes back to 2014 when the latter called the former “a bit sketchy” for charging his fans 500 dollars for a personalized verse. Lupe clapped back at the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper and called him a “disrespectful clown”. Lupe also added that Cudi needed some beating.

Lupe Fiasco blasts Kid Cudi on X claiming he did not receive any DMs

After speaking about his feud with Lupe, Kid Cudi took to X on Friday, January 19, and apologized to the 41-year-old producer. He continued that life is too short to hold grudges and hoped Lupe Fiasco would find forgiveness in his heart and move on from their beef.

However, Cudi's peace offering was not well-received by Lupe as he expressed the rapper's tweet was not enough and that they need to talk. Responding to this, Cudi messaged Lupe on Instagram and informed him of it on X. But Lupe claimed he did not receive any DM.

The 41-year-old then went on to call Cudi a "liar" and other names. In his other deleted tweets, Lupe referred to Cudi's BAPE store narration and wrote:

“Kid Cudi is a b*tch. And continues to be a b*tch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the BAPE store to diss his b*tch a** for having a regular job before he was a famous b*tch with a cool job.”

Addressing their tassel concerning Lupe charging fans for his verses, the producer said Cudi asked him on Twitter about his intention of spending all that money. He added:

"I’m taken aback and Im thinking he playing so I respond with “what you gonna do with the money from those $1500 Zannoti collabs?” He had just did a collab them around the same time."

The Chicago-based rapper further clarified he was not jealous of Cudi, nor was he bullying him. Addressing Cudi's recent interview with Apple Music, Lupe Fiasco slammed him for implying he would shame Cudi for working at a clothing store. The producer called Cudi's approach to the matter a "nasty work".

Responding to Lupe's tweets, which are now deleted, Kid Cudi addressed him as 'brother' and asked him to refrain from badmouthing him. He also shared a screenshot of the DM he sent Lupe.

Cudi claimed in a later tweet that Lupe loves him and asked everyone not to misunderstand the 41-year-old. However, he also wrote that holding this much negativity in heart for a person for so long only holds one back in life. Cudi wished for Lupe Fiasco to find some peace in life.