Footage emerges of Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty as celebs flock to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's shindig 

Pop singer Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl victory in Vegas. The couple hosted an afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas, and the entertainment was a spectacle. Those in attendance saw the star tight end jump behind the DJ booth to hype the crowd.

Swift attended the Big Game in a suite with rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively. It is unknown if either were at the extravagant party. Several big names, including Travis' teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and brother Jason Kelce, were at the party. Award-winning DJ and music producer Marshmello was also there.

Patrick Mahomes with Marshmello

Travis Kelce (l), Marshmello (c) and Mahomes (r) at the afterparty.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, attended the festivities as she and Swift had become BFFs throughout last season. The pair even went viral doing a handshake last October after Travis Kelce scored a touchdown. They have attended several games together as the "Bad Blood" has become a Chiefs WAG.

Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a 25 - 22 score in overtime, as Kelce had nine catches for 93 yards. After the game, he and Swift embraced a kiss on the field. The pop superstar and three-time Super Bowl champion will spend more time together as Swift's next concert is on Feb. 16th in Melbourne, Australia.

Taylor Swift and the beer chug at the Super Bowl

The Love Story singer was having a good time at Allegiant Stadium as fans saw a new side to her. Cameras caught the multi-time Grammy winner chugging down a beer in her suite. The chug came in at an impressive 6.6 seconds per USA Today. As remarkable as this is, she is not the only person connected to Travis Kelce to have accomplished the feat.

Jason Kelce downed 30 ounces of beer in under six seconds at his yearly charity event last June. He also chugged a beer during a Philadelphia Phillies playoff game last October.

We don't know whether Jason Kelce gave Swift some pointers for beer chugging. Neither do we know what Travis Kelce thought of his girlfriend's beer chug. There is a good chance we could find out during the next episode of their very popular "New Heights" podcast.