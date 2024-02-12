WATCH: Jason Kelce parties in Rey Mysterio's mask as Chiefs head to Vegas nightclub for Super Bowl after-party

Jason Kelce enjoyed himself following the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 OT win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win the Super Bowl.

Kelce has been cheering on his brother Travis since his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The center was shirtless and drinking beer at the Buffalo Bills' game.

After the Super Bowl win, the elder Kelce was seen wearing a Rey Mysterio mask while partying in a Vegas nightclub after the Super Bowl. Here's the video:

Kelce has become a fan-favorite since the Eagles have lost, and fans have enjoyed his partying as he cheered for his younger brother, Travis.

Jason and Kylie Kelce watched Chiefs vs 49ers from a Super Bowl suite

During Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie watched the game in a suite.

Kelce was in his brother's Travis' suite that he rented out for his friends and family at the Allegiant Stadium. Also in the suite were Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice.

According to TMZ Sports, it was quite pricey for Travis:

"Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million ... and we're told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together."

Whenever the suite was shown on the broadcast, everyone seemed to enjoy their time.

Travis Kelce praises Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce didn't find the endzone but played a big role in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.

Kelce recorded nine receptions for 93 yards, but the tight end was full of praise for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I guess at this point, I take it for granted, but I know we're in every single game I've ever played in with him, no matter what the score is, no matter how much time is left," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said, via ESPN, confirming that Mahomes entered the huddle on that drive and said, "Let's go win this thing.

"That guy's got magic in his right arm, man, and he can just -- he found ways to propel us, even with his legs, as you saw today."

The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, the first by any team in 19 years, and three in the last five.

Jason Kelce remains undecided on his future

Although Jason Kelce enjoyed his time cheering on his brother, the Eagles center isn't sure what his future holds.

Kelce contempated thoughts of retirement, but on his podcast earlier this week, he said that he hasn't made any decision yet:

“It is exciting to think about possibilities — it is exciting to be able to lose weight, feel good, and not physically fight for my life every day,” Kelce said.

“I think it is also daunting. It is anxiety and at the end of the day, it is the unknown."

Jason Kelce has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011.