Did Brittany Mahomes taunt 49ers fans after Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes' wife yells 'I told you so' from podium after KC's comeback win 

Brittany Mahomes was loving life after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl following a 25-22 overtime thriller.

As she made her way to the podium with her daughter in her arms, she pointed at someone and yelled:

"I told you so."

One fan alleged that she was taunting 49ers fans after the Chiefs win. However, that is incorrect. She was pointing at pop icon Taylor Swift, who had made her way to the field from her suite.

Brittany looked elated as she made her way to the podium after being a nervous wreck for almost four hours. The Chiefs were on the backfoot for the majority of the game. They were in the lead for less than six minutes in the second half and overtime.

However, a game-winning 75-yard drive from Mahomes and the offense sealed the win for the Chiefs.

While Brittany joined husband Patrick on the podium, Swift stayed on the field and reveled in the Chiefs' victory, while her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lifted the Lombardi trophy.