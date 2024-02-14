"She went around Kim Kardashian and now look": Internet expresses concern over Megan Fox's appearance in viral post-Super Bowl photo

A viral photo of Megan Fox posing Next to her beau MGK, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce has raised some concerns online. The photo was taken at an after-party for Super Bowl which was held in Zouk Nightclub’s VIP section at Resorts World, Las Vegas on Sunday.

A fan shared the photo on Instagram where Taylor rested her head on Travis Kelce’s shoulder while wrapping her arms around him. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were posing next to them with the victory or peace sign.

The Transformers actress had her lips puckered in the picture, which, in a way, made her lips appear bigger than what fans are used to seeing. It led to some concerns online as netizens were shocked to realize it was Megan Fox. A lot of them said they could not recognize her at first and thought it was Kim Kardashian.

One fan commented on Pop Base's tweet on the same and said Megan had natural beauty but expressed sadness over the fact that after befriending Kim Kardashian, she now looks different.

Megan's appearance in viral post-Super Bowl picture sparks concerns among fans. (Image via X/Pop Base)

Fans express concern over Megan Fox's appearance in viral photo

The viral photo of the dual couple from the Kansas City Chiefs' celebration party turned everyone's head but for an entirely different reason. At first glance, many mistook Megan Fox for Kim Kardashian. Some even wondered if she was having an allergic reaction.

Megan's fans were upset over how the actress had gone through surgeries claiming she never needed one as she was naturally beautiful. However, it is to be noted that they did not overtly criticize the 37-year-old in their approach. Many said this was not the same Megan they saw in Jennifer's Body and Transformers.

A video of the two couples’ interactions was also captured, where Taylor Swift was seen chatting with Megan Fox. Travis then made his way to them and greeted Megan and MGK.

