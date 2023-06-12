What did Robby Starbuck say about Megan Fox? Controversy over actress' sons wearing dresses explained

American actress Megan Fox slammed politician Robby Starbuck after he made remarks about her kids with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. On June 8, the 34-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the 37-year-old actress along with her three sons, Noah (10), Bodhi (9), and Journey (6).

In the caption, he revealed that he used to live in the same gated community with Fox's family, and their kids used to play at the park.

"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them."

"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them."

Starbuck concluded the post by calling it "pure child abuse" and urging people to pray for her kids. In a follow-up tweet, he said the incident took place about five years ago, and was so shocked to see this happen since he had previously worked with Fox and she was very sweet to him.

"Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren't happy. I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear 'boy clothes.'"

"Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren’t happy. I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear 'boy clothes.'"

Megan Fox slammed Robby Starbuck for "exploiting" her kids' gender identity

Screenshot of Megan Fox's Instagram post.

On June 10, Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of Robby Starbuck's tweet slamming her kids and clapped back at the allegations posed by him.

The Transformers star began her lengthy post by calling Starbuck a "clout chaser," and advised him never to use children for money.

"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

She said she has met many "insecure narcissistic impotent" men like him and yet she is still here and concluded the post by adding that he messed with the "wrong witch."

However, Megan Fox's warning not to mess with her and drag her kids into the controversy did not divert Robby Starbuck from slamming them further.

However, Megan Fox's warning not to mess with her and drag her kids into the controversy did not divert Robby Starbuck from slamming them further. On June 11, the 34-year-old shared Fox's post on his Twitter handle alongside the response he made to her comments, where he stated that he is "not afraid of the witchcraft" and will pray for her and her kids. He also said that what he witnessed should never happen to a child.

"I have Jesus so I'll never fear witchcraft, but I am happy to provide photos/text for you to think about."

On June 12, Starbuck posted a screenshot of Fox's interview from May 2023, where she stated that she knew her eldest son Noah did not want to subscribe to any gender stereotypes from the time he was in the womb.

On June 12, Starbuck posted a screenshot of Fox's interview from May 2023, where she stated that she knew her eldest son Noah did not want to subscribe to any gender stereotypes from the time he was in the womb.

"Does she really think anyone believes she didn’t push this on them?"

Megan Fox's ex-husband also responded to the claims made by Robby Starbuck

While speaking to TMZ, Megan Fox's former husband, Brian Austin Green addressed Starbuck's tweet and refuted the allegations made by him. He said:

"It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."

Megan Fox and her three sons have been in the middle of the "woke" controversy after pictures started resurfacing on the internet where people accused the kids of dressing like girls.

Several celebrities and brands are getting bashed online by conservatives for spreading woke culture online.

