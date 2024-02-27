Love Is Blind season 6: 5 Things fans didn't see during the episodes

Netflix's Love Is Blind season 6 has been a massive success following a somewhat disappointing fifth season. The Reality TV show puts singletons in Pods as they date one another before meeting face to face.

There are currently four couples still together heading into episodes 10 and 11 which drop on Wednesday, February 28. But, their relationships will be tested as past flames return and arguments ensue.

Fans have witnessed bust-ups between the likes of Jimmy and Chelsea and Laura and Jeramey. Love triangles ensued in the pods with Matthew becoming one of the show's most polarizing characters.

There have also been plenty of revelations off-screen that have sent the internet into meltdown. We look at five that have left fans of Love Is Blind shocked.

1 - Matthew Duliba claims that his pod scenes were edited during Love Is Blind Season 6

Matthew Duliba became Season 6's villain during his tumultuous time in the Pods. He was seen walking away from a date with Sarah Ann and appeared to be rude to several other contestants.

The senior financial advisor was a closed book throughout apart from his encounters with Amber Desiree "AD" Smith. He forged a close bond with AD and made a ton of promises to the real estate broker but he'd shared similar conversations with Amber Grant.

Matthew, 37, looked to clear things up regarding the character he was portrayed as on the show. He responded to a post from Love Is Blind's Instagram account:

"Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober. It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning."

"There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time."

Matthew's time on Love Is Blind ended after AD decided to get engaged with Clay Gravesande. But, his frosty demeanor throughout his time on the show is still questionable despite his rebuttal.

2 - Jeramey Lutinski was forced to address allegations regarding being engaged during the show

Jeramey Lutinski has been on one hell of a journey during his time on Love Is Blind Season 6. The Intralogistics worker coupled up with Laura Dadisman despite also building a connection with Sarah Ann in the Pods.

Jeramey and Laura have since clashed while away in the Dominican Republic and returning to North Carolina. She questioned whether she could trust him amid a message he received and liked from Sarah Ann.

The 32-year-old admitted talking to Sarah Ann until 5 AM in one of the post-Pods episodes. His ex-fiancee's mother caused a social media storm when she posted a photo of Jeramey, a brunette woman and a child on a Love is Blind Season 6 Facebook group. This was captioned:

"Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this.."

She was asked where she'd got that photo from and responded:

"In my phone. That’s my daughter and grandson."

Jeramey has since clarified the situation by insisting he and his former fiancee broke up during the summer of 2022. He was then contacted by Netflix for the show in November 2022. He may well have cheated on Laura during this season but wasn't in a relationship when casting for the show began.

3 - Jessica Vestal was spotted filming Perfect Match with Harry Jowsey

Jessica Vestal has been one of the stars of Love Is Blind Season 6. Her brutal takedown of Jimmy after he rejected her for 'Megan Fox lookalike' Chelsea Blackwell was one of the show's most iconic moments.

The mom of one has remained central to one of this season's most calamitous couples (Jimmy and Chelsea). She'll be returning for episodes 10 and 11 and it looks as though Jimmy feels there's unfinished business there.

However, that may not be the case for Jess as her Reality TV career looks to have only just gotten started. Eagle-eyed TikToker @storytimewithrikkii dropped a bombshell and spotted Jess filming Perfect Match Season 2 with none other than Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey.

It's unknown whether Jess and Harry are still together but it's clear that she's moved on from Jimmy and his allergies.

4 - Jimmy Presnell may have been dating during the filming of Love Is Blind

Jimmy just can't catch a break and he's picked up the villain baton from Matthew ever since that cursed vacation in the Dominican Republic. His strange "stacked" comment towards AD drew bemusement from viewers and Chelsea.

What's worse is that it appeared that Jimmy may have been dating someone when filming for Season 6 took place. Ryann Stringfellow posted a TikTok indicating that her boyfriend had taken part in the show without her knowing.

Ryann didn't name the Love Is blind cast member in question but implied it was Jimmy. The software salesman had his say in an interview with ET and rebutted those suggestions:

"I don't know this woman, never met this woman, not true. It's an incredible marketing ploy. She is getting so many clicks and she's making so much money off my name, it's insane."

5 - Trevor Sova's ex exposes him for ghosting her while on the show

What is it with these participants and their alleged secret relationships? Next up on the stand is Trevor Sova and he's been accused by his ex-girlfriend, Natalia of ghosting him before this Love Is Blind Season 6 episodes were released.

Trevor has become a fan favorite with his iconic mullet and positive personality. He's one of the only singletons who appeared trustworthy during their time in the Pods.

The 31-year-old project manager is yet to respond to Natalia's accusations which she made on Instagram. But, Reality Ashley has posted several texts that suggest his ex-partner knew he was going on the show. Those text messages are yet to be proven as false or genuine.

Chelsea came in for plenty of criticism from fans for her rejection of Trevor in the pods. Perhaps, the flight attendant's decision was the right one in hindsight although she's having trust issues with Jeramey.