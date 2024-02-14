Love Is Blind Season 6: Why is Matthew Duliba being considered as a casting mistake

In Love is Blind season 6, 37-year-old Matthew Duliba joined the cast whose journey almost immediately incited controversy, causing many to deem him ill-suited for the show's emotional premise. A string of occurrences involving fellow contestants Amber Desiree (AD) and Amber spotlighted Duliba's incongruent approach, ultimately leading to his departure.

Specific interactions with the women, centered around simultaneous marriage promises that fostered feelings of betrayal, positioned Duliba as a personality fundamentally discordant with the Love is Blind's format prompting significant viewer backlash. His Love is Blind season 6 casting and resulting narrative ignited debates about compatibility with a show singularly focused on forming authentic emotional connections without any visual cues.

Matthew Duliba's misfit role in Love Is Blind season 6

Love is Blind season 6 introduced contestant Matthew Duliba, who soon proved ill-suited for the show's emotional demands. Described as having a difficult personality, Matthew struggled to engage in the sincere vulnerability the pod-dating format requires. His rigid, abrupt style of interaction contrasted sharply with the open emotional availability of the unique sight-unseen circumstances demand.

Initial interactions with fellow contestants Amber and AD seemed to follow the show's expected relationship explorations. However, as events progressed, Matthew's communications provoked questions regarding his authenticity and capacity for genuine connection, spotlighting his fundamental mismatch with the show's prerequisites for finding love.

Matthew Duliba sparked controversy in Love is Blind season 6 based on personality and behavioral traits that appeared mismatched with the show's emotional foundation. This disconnect was noted not only by viewers but also felt by fellow participants who found his interpersonal approaches troubling.

Specific incidents centered around Matthew further fanned flames, especially his parallel intimate pod conversations with Amber and AD. Expressing identical desires to propose along with seeking both women's fathers' blessings surfaced as pivotal issues. The subsequent discovery that Matthew conveyed near-identical words and future plans to each woman fostered deep feelings of betrayal.

When discussing about Matthew, Amber Desiree (AD) told Amber Grant,

"What I did not tell you is that, like, everything you said to me today, he said to me yesterday…He asked about my father and asking him to have my hand."

Expressing her frustration, Amber replied,

“He did the same thing to me…He was like, ‘I can tell how important family is to you. And if I can't call your dad, I won't. Like, we'll leave.' Now I feel like a d--k. I'm so sorry."

This is where Duliba got caught red-handed. The situation escalated to a level where Amber started crying and walked off Love is Blind.

Furthermore, Duliba's abrupt exits from the pods during conversations, often without explanation, contributed to the perception of his insensitivity and lack of respect for the dating process.

As a financial advisor outside the show, Matthew Duliba has described himself as an emotionally guarded "country boy" potentially explaining his reserved persona which contrasted sharply with the candid vulnerability the show's social experiment premises itself on. His social media presence fixated on dogs and nature outings implies a private personality valuing simplicity.

This temperamental mismatch with the demonstrative emotional openness the show requires appeared to fuel viewer criticisms of Duliba as an ill-fit for the Love is Blind season 6's format despite contestants of varying dispositions featured across other seasons.

Final thoughts

The issues sparked by Matthew Duliba's actions particularly perturbed audiences given the show's exploration of forming genuine sight-unseen connections. As Love is Blind season 6 moves forward, the polarizing response to and perceived incompatibility of Duliba's participation may inform casting decisions more finely attuned to contestants amenable to the show's emotional demands and exploratory nature around authentic relating.