Love is Blind: Was Trevor in a serious relationship while filming? Accusation explained 

Love Is Blind star Trevor Sova is treading troubled waters after his ex-girlfriend alleged on social media that he was dating her while filming season 6. A woman named Natalia Marrero has come forward attesting time stamp photographs of the duo together to solidify her claims with evidence, thereby leaving viewers shocked.

For the unversed, Trevor Sova emerged as a breakout star for being in a love quadrangle with Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, and Jessica Vestal. It was his buffed physique-cum-soft personality which led fans to brand him the “Mr. Notebook guy.” Though he couldn’t find a potential partner in the pods, his acceptance of romance and classic movies made Trevor a stand out from the lot.

After the release of nine episodes, Trevor’s alleged ex-Natalia has recently suggested that the reality star was giving her hopes for marriage while filming the show simultaneously.

Love is Blind star Trevor’s alleged ex-girlfriend leaks photos and texts with timestamps

Natalia approached Ashley Thomas, the owner of the Instagram account @therealityashley, which is known for leaking lucrative details about the cast of Love is Blind. As reported by TV Insider, she initially leaked her text exchanges with Trevor to establish she was in contact with him before, during, and after the filming of season 6.

Ever since the release of the messages, Natalia has been bombarded with questions from fans, which she responded to in the form of short videos on her Instagram stories. Natalia claimed she began talking to Trevor in September 2022 and only a month later he was asked to apply for Love is Blind. The alleged ex-girlfriend clarified:

“We weren’t super serious at the time but we did talk about it extensively. He was very excited about it and I didn’t really want to hold him back from an opportunity to be on Netflix because I wasn't really sure of where we were heading.”

Natalia suggests that from November to February 2023, Trevor underwent a series of psychological tests and interviews with Netflix which happened in a “sparse” manner, but he did make it a point to keep her in the loop about them. At this point, Natalia claims things grew serious between the two:

“We started to get pretty serious. We were talking about getting married, building a life together and he was convinced that this was an opportunity that would help him to do that for us.”

When Trevor got the call that he had made the final cut of Love is Blind, Natalia didn’t stop him from going on the show. She continued:

“I trusted him and I love him. He told me that he wanted to marry me and that this was for us. So, I don't think I considered the impact of the women that were going on the show truly to be in the experiment.”

Natalia Marrero's Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/@natalia_ifbbpro)

Natalia highlighted that she did not want to be the person who “stopped him” at the time and also knew she was going to be “judged” for speaking up. According to her, she was willing to take Trevor’s secret to the grave but she was left behind with “emotional trauma."

Natalia also stated that she confided in him about feeling “hidden” and “being someone who he wasn’t proud to be around.” But the Love is Blind season 6 star reassured her:

“He promised me that he was so proud of me that he wanted to tell everyone that we were together but he couldn't because of the contract that he signed. Then he broke up with me and it's like I never existed.”

Natalia Marrero's Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/@natalia_ifbbpro)

Trevor Sova hasn’t reacted to her claims yet.

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episodes 10 and 11 on Wednesday, February 28 on Netflix.