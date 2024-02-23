Love is Blind Season 6: Real-life Jobs of all the contestants, explored

After much waiting, Love is Blind season 6 finally released its second installment of episodes 7 to 9 on February 21. The episodes showcased couples transitioning from their honeymoons to living together for 21 days before answering the most important question.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next installment of episodes 10 & 11 of Love is Blind on February 28 and the finale on March 6, they brace themselves for the outcomes of their favorite couples.

Love is Blind attracted much traction because it dropped during the pandemic in 2021 and has remained relevant due to its gripping plotline, which gets the contestants engaged before they see each other's faces. The show gets more interesting because viewers feel relatable to the contestants, who come from all walks of life.

Professions of all the contestants on Love is Blind season 6

1) Brittany Mills

At 25, Brittany, aged 25, holds a senior client partner position. Her relationship with Kenneth looked strong initially, but the couple recently ended up separating.

2) Kenneth Gorham

Kenneth is a middle school principal at the age of 26. He broke up with Brittany after they stopped feeling the same way about each other on Love is Blind.

3) Jeramy Lutinski

At 32, Jeramy is into intralogistics. Jeramy made viewers believe that he was really into Laura until he confessed to meeting Sarah Ann, his other pod match, behind Laura's back.

4) Laura Dadisman

Laura is an account director at 34 years of age. She expressed her desire to end the relationship upon discovering Jeramy's meeting with Sarah Ann on Love is Blind season 6.

5) Jimmy Presnell

Jimmy is into software sales at the age of 28. Jimmy and Chelsea seem to be going well so far, except for a few fights here and there.

6) Chelsea Blackwell

At the age of 31, Chelsea is a flight attendant and an event planner. Chelsea and Jimmy introduced their friends to each other, taking their relationship a step further.

7) Amber Desiree

AD, as she's popularly known, is a real estate broker at the age of 33. She met Clay's mom on Love is Blind and discussed her differences with Clay in the hopes of solving them.

8) Clayton Gravesande

Clay is into enterprise sales, and he's also an entrepreneur at the age of 31. He and AD seem to be making real progress after he introduced his mom and younger sister to her.

Clayton Gravesande (Image via Netflix)

9) Johnny McIntyre

At 28 years old, Johnny is an account executive. Johnny and Amy are the best couple this season so far because they haven't fought even once.

10) Amy Tiffany

Amy is an e-commerce specialist at the age of 28. On her Love is Blind honeymoon with Johnny, she revealed that she wouldn't marry Johnny if her father didn't approve of him.

11) Jessica Vestal

Jess, as she's popularly known, is 29 and an executive assistant. She was Jimmy's second match at the pods and hopes to meet him again.

12) Sarah Ann

At 30, Sarah Ann is a customer support manager. Sarah texted Jeramy after he matched with Laura and asked him to feel free to text her if things didn't work out with Laura.

13) Trevor Sova

Trevor is a project manager at the age of 31. Trevor was Chelsea's second choice at the pods and left her disheartened after she chose Jimmy over him.

14) Matthew Duliba

Matthew is a 37-year-old senior financial advisor. Matthew self-exited the pods after accusations of treating multiple women in the same romantic way. All the rest of the contestants went home single.

15) Danielle Dione

At 30, Danielle is into corporate communications.

16) Mackenzie Tenold

Mackenzie is a make-up artist at 25 years of age.

17) Amy Cai

At 34, Amy is a Public Relations Director.

18) Danette

Danette is a 33-year-old flight attendant.

19) Ashley Wala

Ashley is a nurse practitioner at the age of 32.

20) Austin Borders

Austin, 32, is into software sales.

21) Jamal Stewart

Jamal is a 32-year-old store director.

22) Vince Doa

Vince is a lawyer at the age of 35.

23) Nolan McNulty

Nolan is a management consultant at the age of 31.

24) Drake

Drake, 32, is a video producer by profession.

25) Ariel Gomerez

Ariel is a 32-year-old mortgage broker.

26) Deion

Deion is into software sales at the age of 27.

27) Benjamin Venhouton

At 34, Ben is a cloud solutions architect by profession.

28) Amber Grant

At 31, Amber is into the sale of medical devices.

29) Sunni Haralalka

Sunni is a business analyst at 34 years of age.

30) Alejandra Toro

Alejandra is a 28-year-old financial consultant by profession.

Now it is for the fans to see which of the remaining three couples from Love is Blind will make it to the altar and which ones will ultimately decide to part ways despite being so close to the prospect of marriage.