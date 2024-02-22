AD and Clay open up about work struggles after Love Is Blind

In Love Is Blind season 6, viewers witnessed the blossoming romance between Amber Desiree (AD) and Clay Gravesande. Their journey from the isolation of the show's pods to the reality of everyday life highlighted a significant challenge many couples face: balancing work commitments with a nurturing relationship.

Amber is a real estate broker and nightclub manager, while Clary is an enterprise salesman and entrepreneur.

After the show, AD and Clay encountered difficulties as they tried to integrate their professional lives with their personal relationship. In an interview with Elite Daily, which was published on February 21, 2024, the couple shared their perspectives about each other and how they are integrating their relationship with their work-centric lifestyle.

AD and Clay's efforts to merge careers with love after Love is Blind season 6

Following their engagement on Love is Blind season 6, Amber Desiree (AD) and Clay Gravesande embarked on a new chapter outside the controlled environment of the show.

AD, the real estate broker and nightclub manager, who had put her career somewhat on hold to focus on her relationship during Love is Blind season 6, found herself adjusting to the Clay's rigorous work ethic.

The latter, involved in sales and managing his property rentals, continued to prioritize his professional endeavors, often at the expense of their time together. This disparity in their approach to work and the relationship laid the groundwork for the challenges they would face.

In the interview with Elite Daily, Amber Desiree expressed how Clay prioritized work over their relationship:

“It was hard to really form that deep of a connection post-pods because he just worked…Work came first and that was something that I had to adjust to... He was very strict in his schedule.”

On the other hand, Clay admitted he wasn’t able to understand AD’s complete employment freedom:

“I couldn't understand how she just didn't work at all during this whole process.”

He continued:

“She really wanted to give the social experiment her 100%. And whereas for me, I was a little bit hesitant with it…So we're coming from two different avenues. She was already going miles ahead, and I was trying to catch up to her.”

The tension between maintaining a healthy relationship and pursuing career goals is a delicate balance to strike. For this Love is Blind couple, this balance was further complicated by their public relationship, born out of a reality TV show and thrust into the spotlight.

Their lack of quality time spent together in more personal and relaxed settings began to strain their bond, highlighting the need for a more balanced approach to work and personal life.

AD expressed how she tried to make the relationship work by taking out time and going out to work with Clay when possible,

“I was able to make time…There were times where he's like, ‘Hey, I'm going here. Do you want to come?’ I would just tag along. Eventually, we found our rhythm.”

The journey of AD and Clay from the romantic isolation of Love Is Blind to the realities of everyday life serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges couples face when transitioning from the introduction phase to a more routine existence.

Their struggles with work-life balance, differing work ethics, and the effort to maintain a connection amidst these pressures reflect broader themes of modern relationships.

