"Is that supposed to change something??": Fans react as Love is Blind's Jeramey Lutinski addresses previous engagement

Jeramey Lutinski from Love is Blind season 6 recently became the talk of the town due to his behavior with his fiancé on the show, Laura Dadisman. While the couple formed a close bond in the pods, they had several arguments as the season progressed.

However, Jeramey Lutinski received massive backlash online after several netizens alleged that he was engaged when he applied to be on the reality TV show. Jeramey took to Instagram on Thursday to clear the air about the allegations and clarified that everyone on the show was aware that he had been engaged.

"I wanna address the story that’s going around about my previous engagement. Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this, it was something that was well documented," he said.

However, his clarification did not sit well with netizens and they took to social media to react to the same.

Fans react to Jeramey Lutinski's revelation

Alleged screenshots of Jeramey Lutinski's ex-fiancé's messages circulated on platforms like TikTok and Twitter after he appeared on the show. A social media user @storytimewithrikkii claimed that his ex-fiancé allegedly texted her saying:

"He didn't even move out of our home until his bday. November 20. All of the girls he was dating (I found out about a lot) during October, and November did overlap."

This doesn't align with Jeramey Lutinski's caption, which read:

"This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own. Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process."

Another netizen shared pictures and screenshots of comments from an individual who claimed to be his ex-fiancée's mother from a Love is Blind Facebook group.

However, Lutinski alleged that he had been living on his own and did not apply to be on the show. He also stated that he was engaged to another woman "a number of weeks" before he went on the show.

"I was out living on my own, and I didn't seek this out. I had already been out on my own for a number of weeks at that point. This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own," he said in his Instagram post.

However, netizens were not on board with his explanation and took to Twitter to react to the video he posted online. They could not believe he was engaged to another woman only weeks before filming for the reality show. They also believed that he was lying in his video, based on the events that took place in the latest episode of the show.

Jeramey Lutinski claimed the revelation about his previous engagement was cut from the show

Love is Blind's latest season did not feature any footage of Jeramey Lutinski revealing details about his previous engagement while he was in the pods, unlike Chelsea, whose revelation of divorce was screened.

The news about his prior engagement came as news to fans. They also thought Jeramey hid the same from the women in the pods, which he claimed was untrue in his Instagram statement.

He clarified that the show was edited and that it cut most of the cast members' moments, which resulted in the information about his engagement allegedly getting cut. Clearing his name, Jeramey Lutinski said that everyone on the show knew about his past and that he had separated from his previous partner before coming to the show.

"It was something that was well documented. Unfortunately with all the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut, this just happened to not make it in there."

He also added that he never applied for the show, instead, the producers contacted him online and asked if he wanted to join the series. Backing his claim, he attached a screenshot of the casting producer's alleged message, as proof.

Love is Blind episodes 10 and 11 are scheduled to release on February 28, while the finale episode will air on March 6 on Netflix.