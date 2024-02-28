"Pop off queen": Love is Blind fans react to Laura and Jeramey’s confrontation

Love is Blind season 6 aired two new episodes this week on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. During episodes 10 and 11, fans got to know more about Laura and Jeramey's journey and what they had been up to since they broke up in the previous episodes.

At the end of episode 9, Jeramey told Laura that Sarah Ann, his ex from the pod, was also a part of the boys night out he had gone to and that they spent the entire night talking. Laura couldn't believe her fiancé and told him she needed a break.

In the following episode, Jeramey spoke to his mother about the issue, who called him out for his actions and implied that Laura was a better woman than she was. She added that she could have told him that his interaction with Sarah Ann could have been the potential end of his upcoming wedding.

In episode 11, Laura and Jeramay finally had a conversation during a group outing, where things took a heated turn, with their relationship potentially meeting its end. Fans took to social media to react to the confrontational conversation and support Laura. One person, @Dominikweee, wrote on X:

"AGAIN I DONT EVEN LIKE LAURA LIKE THAT ANYMORE but pop off QUEEN."

Love is Blind season 6 fans react to Jeramey and Laura's conversation in episode 11

In Love is Blind season 6, one couple's journey came to an end even before they made it to the aisle. Towards the end of the previous batch of episodes, Jeramey and Laura broke up after the female cast member found out that her fiancé spent an entire night talking to fellow Netflix star, Sarah Ann, who he also connected well with in the pods.

In episode 10, the cast member spoke to his mother about the situation and left some parts out. However, Jeramay's mother also didn't agree with the cast member's behavior and called him out. She noted that Laura couldn't have known he only had a conversation with Sarah Ann because she was at home waiting for him to return.

Later in the episode, the Love is Blind season 6 cast got together for another group outing, where Jeramey and Laura came face to face. Laura told the women about what had happened between the two of them. While the couple didn't want to talk to one another, they eventually had a conversation about their relationship.

Jeramey told the Love is Blind season 6 cast member that he was upset about some of the things she said. He added that he texted her wanting another chance and asked for her address to send her flowers and her responses were "rude."

"When I tell you I wanna send you something or I ask how you're doing, and one of the first responses I get is, "It sucks to know your name changed from 'fiancé' to just 'Jeramey' in my phone. Like oh, that really sucks to f*cking hear that."

Laura clarified that she politely declined to give the Love is Blind season 6 cast member her address because she didn't need flowers from him. She told him to "pull the text up" since she was tired of his "bullsh*t." She told him that he had turned things around and made her out to be the bad guy.

"I have been authentically me since day one when we met in the pods. You on the other hand, are a con artist."

Love is Blind fans took to social media to chime in on the debate and support Laura for her angered response towards Jeramay.

Episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.