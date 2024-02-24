Love Is Blind season 6 couples' Zodiac signs: Full list explored

Love is Blind became a phenomenon upon its release in 2021, with its pandemic release playing a big role in getting the initial traction. However, it was the show's unique plotline that not only maintained its fanbase but also kept it growing.

As season 6 of the show released its second installment of episodes 7 to 9 on February 21, fans eagerly awaited the next installment of episodes 10 & 11, which are set to drop on February 28.

Two out of the five couples that got engaged on Love is Blind season 6 have already separated, following differences in the way they felt about each other. Fans of the show are getting curious about the zodiac signs of the contestants to enumerate their behaviors and gauge the longevity of their relationships.

Zodiac signs of all the couples in Love is Blind season 6

1) Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills

Kenneth and Brittany's was the very first breakup of this season of Love is Blind. They initially connected swiftly in the pods due to their mutual belief in Jesus and other common values. However, their relationship didn't last long after they encountered a difference in the depth of their feelings for each other.

According to theibtaurisblog, Kenneth Gorham was born on September 12, making him a Virgo, while Brittany celebrated her birthday on August 29, making her a Virgo as well.

2) Clayton Gravesande and Amber Desiree

In the Love is Blind pods, AD temporarily stopped talking to Clay because she was offended when he expressed his views on the importance of looks. However, they resumed their conversations after Clay expressed regret for his stances.

Another brief conflict arose when Clay yelled about being torn between her and Matthew, but they survived through it all and got engaged.

According to the above post, she celebrated her birthday in November, which makes her a Scorpio, while Clayton celebrated his birthday on September 7, according to his Instagram post below, which makes him a Virgo.

3) Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell

Jimmy and Chelsea had an instant connection from the beginning of their conversations on Love is Blind. However, there was confusion about their relationship coming to fruition until the end because Jimmy was torn between Chelsea and Jess. He ultimately ended up choosing Chelsea, leaving Jess in tears.

Chelsea was also torn between Jimmy and Trevor but said yes to Jimmy's proposal because he was quicker than Trevor. According to the cheatsheet, Jimmy is a Scorpio, while Chelsea's birthday is in mid-October, which makes her a Libra.

4) Johnny McIntyre and Amy Tiffany

Johnny and Amy quickly established a strong connection on Love is Blind season 6, becoming the first couple in the show to be engaged. Their chemistry was apparent since Amy easily opened up to Johnny about her brother falling on the autism spectrum and told him about his dependency on her.

According to her Instagram, Amy celebrates her birthday on August 6, which makes her a Leo, while according to cheatsheet, Johnny's birthday falls on December 11, making him a Sagittarius.

5) Jeramy Lutinski and Laura Dadisman

Jeramy and Laura became the second couple to break up on Love is Blind season 6. While in the pods, Jeramy formed a fun and easy connection with both Laura and Sarah Ann. He chose Laura because they saw eye-to-eye on cleanliness and family values.

However, Jeramy lied to Laura and went to visit Sarah Ann when he was living with Laura, which put her off, leading her to say, "I want out." According to her Instagram, Laura's birthday is on September 1, which makes her a Virgo. According to blurred-reality, Jeramy celebrates his birthday on November 20, which makes him a Scorpio.

The upcoming episodes 10 & 11 of Love is Blind will shed light on the relationships of the three remaining couples, while the finale, which is set to drop on March 6, will ask them if they wish to marry.