“Girls girl”: Love is Blind fans cheer as AD calls out Sarah Ann 

Love is Blind season 6 aired two new episodes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. In episodes 10 and 11, the couples continued on their journeys as soon-to-be-married couples. However, for one pair, the end came even before they made it to the aisle.

In the previous batch of episodes, fans saw Laura and Jeramey end their relationship after Laura discovered that Jeramey and Sarah Ann, whom he had also connected with while in the pods, spent the night together, supposedly just talking in his car.

In the latest episode, the cast went out together where several cast members came face to face, including Sarah Ann, Jeramey, and Laura. While Laura didn't speak to the female cast member, she and her ex-fiancé argued about the end of their relationship. Seeing how upset Laura was, AD had a conversation with Sarah Ann and asked her why she would reach out to an engaged man.

Fans took to social media to comment on their interaction and praised AD for standing up for Laura. One person, @moonhugss, wrote on X that AD was a "girls girl."

"AD was a sorority girl and part of many female teams, she's a girls firl through and through! sorry sarah ann but she can see right through you!!"

Love is Blind season 6 fans react to AD calling Sarah Ann out for reaching out to Jeramey

In the latest Love is Blind season 6 episodes, Jeramay and Laura had a difficult conversation about their relationship during a group outing. The episode saw Laura and Jeramey address the end of their relationship. Following that, AD decided to talk to Sarah Ann, the main reason for the couple's breakup, as was portrayed on screen.

AD told the Love is Blind season 6 cast member that she saw the message she had sent to Jeramey. AD tried asking Sarah Ann if she thought it was "outlandish" for her to text someone who had just gotten engaged, to ask whether the "door was still open."

Sarah Ann cut her off even before AD could finish her sentence and said no. While the former cast member defended herself, noting that she didn't ask him if the door was open, the latter told her she had read the messages she sent.

"Did Jeramey leave the door open for you and him?"

Sarah Ann noted that he did but tried to underplay it by stating that he tried to beat around the bush. After a lengthy conversation, Sarah added that she could tell that he was unsure of choosing Laura over him even when they were in the pods. She noted that Jeramey told her he didn't want to "do this."

Sarah admitted that she should have asked him if he was sure about the Love is Blind season 6 pods but stated that she didn't want to be a "pick me" girl. She added that when they met, she told him how blindsided she felt and expressed her feelings openly.

Sarah added that Jeramey told her he wished she had asked him that, because maybe then things would have been different. AD asked her about their interaction from the previous week and for the cast member to "make it make sense." She inquired whether Sarah was under the impression that they broke up since they came back home.

Further, she called Sarah out once again for texting Jeramey despite knowing that he was with Laura.

"I hear you, but I think that's kind of crazy, Sarah."

When Sarah once again cut her off, the cast member stopped her and said:

"You know she's engaged to this man and not giving them a fighting chance."

Sarah once again cut her off and blamed Jeramay. AD reminded her that he did not choose her. Fans took to social media and praised the Love is Blind season 6 cast member for standing up for Laura.

Love is Blind season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode on Netflix.