“Homewrecker”: Love is Blind fans blame Sarah Ann for reaching out to Jeramey

Love is Blind season 6 aired two new episodes, episodes 10 and 11, earlier this week on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. During the segment, viewers saw the aftermath of Laura and Jeramey's breakup after the female cast member called off their engagement.

In the latest segment, the cast gathered for a day out, and tension escalated as Laura, Jeramey, and Sarah Ann came face-to-face, leading to separate confrontations.

Amber Desiree, aka AD, confronted Sarah Ann for reaching out to Jeramey despite him not choosing her in the pods. She inquired about what happened between the two of them and noted that she was "Team Laura."

Fans of the show took to social media to echo AD's thoughts and slam Sarah Ann online. One person, @kapuaolena, wrote on X:

"I need Ms. Sarah Ann to not be full of sh*t... b*tch you're a homewrecker and you have 0 regrets so just own it. Say you wanted that other woman's fiancé and move on."

Love is Blind season 6 fans slam Sarah Ann for interfering with Jeramey and Laura's relationship

While Laura and Jeramey seemed like a good match in the pods, things began to change once they returned to Charlotte. Laura ended the relationship when she found out that her fiancé spent an entire night supposedly "just talking" to Sarah Ann, another woman he connected with while in the pods.

While Laura and Jeramey seemed like a good match in the pods, things began to change once they returned to Charlotte. Laura ended the relationship when she found out that her fiancé spent an entire night supposedly "just talking" to Sarah Ann, another woman he connected with while in the pods.

When the cast got together to spend the day together, Laura and Jeramey had a heated argument about the end of their relationship, and to make matters worse, Sarah Ann was also there. A.D. decided to talk to Sarah Ann about her involvement in the Love is Blind season 6 couple's relationship and asked her whether she reached out to the male cast member despite knowing that he was engaged.

Sarah Ann noted that she reached out to him to thank him for the experience and asked him to reach out in case his situation changed. She further added that if there was any blame to be placed, it should be on Jeramey and not her.

The Love is Blind season 6 cast member noted that she and Jeramey had a unique connection and that her feelings deserved to be heard. She further clarified that although they spent the night talking to one another, Jeramey didn't come to her house, and she did not cross a line.

A.D. tried to make her understand how her texting someone who was engaged played a part in the couple calling it quits, but Sarah Ann stated that she felt interrogated.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the debate and slammed the female cast member for breaking up the season 6 couple.

Love is Blind season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode during which the cast will be seen getting closer to their weddings.