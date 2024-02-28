When did Laura and Jeramey from Love Is Blind break up? Details explored

Love Is Blind season 6 premiered on Netflix on February 14, and there have been 11 drama-filled episodes released since then. There has been romance, breakups and a ton of tension between the cast.

None more so than the tumultuous relationship that has ensued between Laura Dadisman, 34, and Jeramey Lutinski, 32. They looked to be on their way to the alter after growing close in the pods.

However, disaster has struck since their vacation in the Dominican Republic with the rest of the cast. Jeramey's past connection with Sarah Ann in the pods has cast a dark cloud over his and Laura's potential marriage.

*Disclaimer: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 ahead*

Love Is Blind's Laura and Jeramey never applied for a marriage license

Laura and Jeremey's relationship on screen has been a difficult watch, as they have butted heads constantly. They did so when the latter met his fiancee's family for the first time after returning from the Dominican Republic.

The North Carolina residents are no longer in a relationship. Public records in Mecklenburg County, NC, indicate that they didn't start an application to obtain their marriage license.

The wedding ceremonies for Love Is Blind Season 6 supposedly took place in early May 2023. That wouldn't have been possible for the duo without a marriage license.

It comes as no surprise given the drama that has unfolded between them since returning from the Dominican Republic. Laura has had issues trusting Jeramey especially after he spent a night out talking to Sarah until 5 a.m.

Laura and Jeramey's relationship came to an abrupt end during episode 11

Episodes 10 and 11 of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, February 28. Jeramey and Laura got into a disagreement over a text he sent to try and get her address to send her flowers.

Laura claimed that she had remained her true self since leaving the pods but accused Jeramey of being a 'con artist'. The writing was on the wall for the two when he told her that he had already packed her stuff.

She responded:

"You'd already made your mind up a week ago."

That conversation ended with Jeramey wanting to put their rift to one side to enjoy the day with the rest of the cast. She was bemused by that, as she felt that shouldn't have been prioritized over his engagement ending:

"Go kick rocks with open-toed f*****g shoes."

Jeramey looks to be gravitating back toward Sarah Ann

Sarah returned to Love Is Blind during that day out with the rest of the cast, and her appearance was hugely significant. The customer support manager had sent Jeramey an Instagram message during the vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Amber Desiree (AD) pulled her for a chat and questioned her motives behind that message. Sarah tried defending herself by insisting she didn't get the opportunity to let Jeramey know of her feelings during their time in the pods.

That eventually led to Sarah and Jeramey sitting down and hashing things out. They got along, and the Intalogistics worker admitted he'd made a mistake not choosing her.

The pair set off on a jet ski and were all smiles with each other as a tearful Laura looked on. She insisted thaat she'd never talk to Jeramey ever again, which suggests that their relationship has ended.

Jeramey admitted he was engaged before the show

Jeramey was caught in a social media hailstorm this past week. His ex-fiancee's mother uploaded a photo of the cast member, a brunette woman, and a child on a Love Is Blind Season 6 Facebook group, captioning it:

"Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this.."

She was asked where she had got that photo from, to which she responded:

"In my phone. That’s my daughter and grandson."

Jeramey broke his silence regarding the photo on Thursday (February 22). He clarified the situation by insisting he and his ex-fiancee had broken up during the summer of 2022.

He said during a video released on his Instagram account that the cast was well aware of the information:

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this. It was something that was well documented."

You can catch up with all episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6 on Netflix. The next episode will be released on March 6.