Love is Blind season 6 episode 11: Who are still together?

The Netflix dating show Love is Blind season 6 has impressed viewers with its engaging storyline and captivating plot twists. Eleven episodes in, fans have witnessed each couple go through ups and downs in their relationship and navigate professional life alongside their personal one.

In the newly released episode 11, the remaining three couples who are ready to get married are Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell, Amber Desiree and Clay Gravesande, and Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski ended their relationship on a rough note in episode 10 after Jeramey decided to reconnect with his former love interest, Sarah Ann.

Love is Blind season 6 episode 11, titled Roller Coaster of Love, was released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The reunion bash brings closure for some and opens doors for others. Things get real when the brides-to-be try on dresses and future grooms select suits."

Which Love is Blind season 6 couples are together?

Amy and Johnny

Love is Blind season 6 couple Amy and Johnny have been fan favorites since they found a genuine connection with each other in the pods. The two have not been a part of any unnecessary drama so far and have handled every situation with maturity.

More specifically, the conversation surrounding having kids and birth control, Amy and Johnny still have to figure that out, as Amy cannot be on birth control because of her health condition. Amy and Johnny communicated with each other beforehand that they wanted kids once they were financially stable and mentally ready.

In episode 11, Chelsea said that they were the strongest couple on the show. Amy tries on her wedding dress, and the soon-to-be groom, Johnny, gets the measurements for his suit. The two also had a conversation about a potential vasectomy or an alternative birth control method as well.

Chelsea and Jimmy

Jimmy and Chelsea were one of the Love is Blind couples who were entangled in a love triangle with cast members Trevor Sova and Jessica Vestal. In episode 11, Chelsea meets Trevor and apologizes to him for breaking his heart. She confesses that she had fallen in love with two people in the pods.

Opening up about her relationship with Jimmy, she disclosed that the two had an intense argument. During episode 10, Jimmy and Chelsea were almost about to break off their engagement as Jimmy started to have doubts about getting married to her.

They got into a verbal fight after Chelsea accused Jimmy of meeting Jess when he went to hang out with his friends. The Love is Blind couple was able to move past that fight after Chelsea apologized for not trusting her fiancé. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger when she was hesitant to explicitly tell Jimmy that she would say yes at the altar.

Clay and AD

AD was also one of the Love is Blind contestants who were involved in a love triangle between Matthew and Clay. In the end, however, she decided to choose Clay, whom she thought was more compatible with her. Since their time in the pods ended, the two have had a great physical connection and attraction towards each other.

Despite having different schedules and long hours of work, AD and Clay are willing to work towards their relationship. Clay expressed his fears surrounding commitment and marriage while opening up about his father's infidelity and his parents's divorce. In episode 11, they were both excited to marry each other as they chose their wedding outfits.

To see which couple will end up together and will say yes at the altar, stream Love is Blind season 6 episode 12 on March 6, 2024, on Netflix.