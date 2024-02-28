Love Is Blind season 6 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

After things cooled down in episode 10, Love is Blind season 6 episode 11, started fires again. The last episode to be released on February 28 was exhilarating as the couples geared up as only a week remained before their weddings.

The episode didn't only see the couples go on several romantic dates but also saw their wedding dress shopping. The three remaining couples all looked extremely sure of their partners and enjoyed themselves on their pre-wedding dates.

The episode that began with an all-contestant day out, started with Laura and Jeramey at its center. It saw Laura hurting over the outcome of her match as Jeramey went jet skiing with Sarah Ann.

Love is Blind season 6 episode 11 saw its three couples progressing their way to the altar

Recap of the contestant's day out on Love is Blind season 6 episode 11

The episode opened with the contestant's day out, where it had left off in the previous episode. Tensions were palpable as Laura saw Sarah Ann enter, and Jimmy saw Chelsea having a good time with her pod ex-boo Trevor.

In their heart-to-heart, Chelsea and Trevor talked about how life would be if they got together. She also said, "It's been hard to not think of you sometimes."

Sarah Ann had a long "interrogative" chat with AD, where AD told her it was "crazy" of her to send an engaged man a text, which asked him to go back to her if things didn't work out between him and his to-be wife. Sarah didn't agree with AD and they parted on a sour note.

Sarah then narrated the whole AD scenario to Jaramey and got emotional while at it. Jeramey comforted her saying he made the wrong decision in the pods, and that he should've chosen Sarah over Laura. The duo then proceeded to go jet skiing. Seeing them jet ski Laura teared up at a confessional and said, "I will never see or talk to Jeramey again."

The engaged couples go on clarifying dates on Love is Blind season 6 episode 11

After Love is Blind season 6 episode 11 was officially down 2 couples, the rest of them went on dates, where they talked about their final decisions. Jimmy and Chelsea made an ice sculpt and talked about how sure they were about each other.

AD and Clay took a sneaker painting class that deepened their bond further as AD painted wedding-inspired sneakers. On their home date, Amy and Johnny spoke at length about how they can make birth control work better.

Wedding dress shopping on Love is Blind season 6 episode 11

The ladies and gentlemen parted ways as they went for their wedding dress shopping with other brides and grooms-to-be. The ladies, hosted by Vanessa Lachey had their families come, to see them trying out their wedding dresses. Their bridal trials didn't only get their families emotional, but also their fans.

The gents were hosted by Nick Lachey and were accompanied by their best mates. Their happiness too was apparent as they shopped for their wedding suits.

Pre-wedding dates for the three couples on Love is Blind season 6 episode 11

Clay took AD on a date at an open-roof restaurant. They got emotional as they dined speaking about how life would be after their marriage. AD said she felt elated in a confessional while tearing up. Clay said that he was going to be a great father to two of their kids.

Amy and Johnny went out camping and went over how surprising this point in their lives was. Amy said she always knew something crazy would happen in her year 27. Johnny said he would be very happy with whatever happened if it lasted forever.

With three days to go before their wedding, Jimmy and Chelsea went on an amusement park date. At their dinner, Jimmy went over their argument that happened a week ago and said it didn't matter because he loved her so much. He then proceeded to ask her about her final decision. Chelsea appeared gloomy, and before she could answer the episode was cut to a cliffhanger.

The finale episode of season 6 drops on March 6, only on Netflix. The end of Love is Blind season 6 episode 11 teased it a bit and saw Amy and AD walking down the aisle. Chelsea's final decision remains unknown. Now it is for the fans to see if she comes through with her decision.