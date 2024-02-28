Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12: Release date, what to expect and more

After a memorable few weeks of strangers meeting each other in the pods and turning into couples, Love is Blind season 6 is approaching its finale. Episode 12, which is the final one in the series before the reunion special, is slated to be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 3 AM ET on Netflix.

According to Netflix, the reality TV show Love is Blind follows singles who come together for a less traditional approach to modern dating and choose a partner without ever having met them.

A fresh batch of enthusiastic singles joined the pods in the latest season, hoping to find their true love, break through the clutter of contemporary dating, and do their best to build genuine connections.

Love is Blind season 6 release schedule

It is worth mentioning that all of the episodes of season 6 were not released simultaneously. As with previous seasons, Netflix released the episodes in a phased manner.

Episodes 1-6: February 14

Episodes 7-9: February 21

Episodes 10-11: February 28

Episode 12 (finale): March 6

The finale episode is expected to be similarly released next Wednesday at 3 AM ET, which is the usual time for Netflix releases.

Where to watch Love is Blind season 6 episode 12?

To watch the finale of season 6, all that viewers need to do is sign up for Netflix's streaming service, as the hit dating and social experiment show is exclusively available on the streaming platform giant.

At $6.99 a month, Netflix's ad-supported plan gives users access to a variety of material with no commercial breaks. The $15.49/month ad-free subscription plan is the option for continuous viewing. Additionally, Netflix has a premium subscription plan with additional features and perks for $22.99 per month.

What happened in Love is Blind season 6 episodes 9-11?

As the couples entered the real world and moved into the same home, fans witnessed their rose-colored glasses slip off. Once some of them met the relatives and friends of their prospective spouse, things started to get serious.

Of the six couples, Laura and Jeramey, as well as Brittany and Kenneth, ended their relationship amicably in the most recent episode. The purpose of the next episodes is to find out if they made up or said their last goodbyes.

The encounter between Johnny and Amy's father, whose choice would be significant for the course of their love story, was hinted at at the end of episode 9. Amy had confided in Johnny in a prior episode that she hadn't told her father yet since he didn't agree with the Netflix show's methodology.

She also stated unequivocally that if he disapproved of Johnny, she would not proceed with their marriage. Amy was seen crying during their supper in the episode 9 preview, maybe as a result of his disapproval of Johnny.

What to expect from Love is Blind season 6 episode 12? (Speculative)

The relationships, love triangles, and quadrangles that burst into life during the most recent season of Love is Blind is anticipated to have a definitive ending in the season finale. It will give viewers a conclusion regarding the fate of each relationship that began in the pods and later became the central focus of several episodes.

Judging from the patterns set by the previous seasons, the finale episode always offers the viewers a glimpse into the aftermath of the relationships that started in the pods on the show. Consequently, the finale of the Netflix show's sixth season can be expected to inform viewers about which couples eventually stand the test of time once their tenure on the show has ended.

Love is Blind season 6 episode 12 drops on Thursday, March 6, 2024, at 3 AM ET on Netflix.