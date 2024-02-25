'I didn't want to have kids right away’: Love is Blind star Johnny and Amy reveal discussion about birth control 

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love is Blind season 6 episodes 1-9.

Love Is Blind season 6 has made us familiar with several couples, among whom Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés are certainly fan favorites. The most recent episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, however, saw Johnny and Amy tackle a few curveballs in their relationship as the issue of birth control was brought to the surface.

Love Is Blind season 6 star Johnny McIntyre is pretty conventional when it comes to love and marriage, as seen on the show. For him, love comes before marriage and financial stability should precede childbirth

Nevertheless, the idea of using birth control to prevent an unwanted pregnancy is one of the most discussed issues concerning the couple at the moment.

Here's everything you need to know.

Love is Blind season 6 couple Johnny and Amy open up about birth control

After their post-engagement holiday in the Dominican Republic, Johnny and Amy had their first major argument which was featured in the most recent set of episodes of Netflix's Love is Blind season 6.

It was discovered that they hadn't had s*x since Amy wasn't using birth control and Johnny didn't want to take the chance of her getting pregnant before they were emotionally and financially prepared to start a family.

During their numerous on-screen chats, Amy revealed that she had never taken birth control pills, and they talked about the idea of Johnny having a vasectomy. The word "condom" was, however, never mentioned in any of their conversations. Johnny, nevertheless, disagreed.

Speaking on the subject, Johnny stated to EW:

"It definitely was (discussed). We wanted to explore essentially every avenue we can go down. Condoms (were) definitely part of the conversation. That's a big one. I really think that it was taken out of context a little bit, because ultimately, the whole reason why we started talking about this in the first place was because I didn't want to have kids right away."

He further added:

"I wanted to really spend a lot of time getting to know Amy first and building that relationship before we started talking about bringing kids into the mix, because I didn't want it to feel rushed or we weren't there as a couple yet."

As other couples in Love is Blind season 6 dealt with other overwhelming problems like love triangles, potential infidelity scandals, and lies, Johnny claimed that the biggest barrier to his relationship with Amy was figuring out the issue of birth control.

He continued by saying that every relationship experiences bumps in the road or discusses topics that may not be favorable to one another. Johnny thinks that one of the points of dispute between Amy and him is the birth control problem.

He claimed that over a week and a half, both on and off camera, he and Amy had a birth control discussion. Additionally, Johnny emphasized the significance of the choice they would make together, saying that the pair was aware that birth control would play a vital role in their story on the dating and social experiment show.

More about Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre

The 28-year-old e-commerce expert Amy Cortés has a musical side. According to her Netflix bio, she picked up the ukulele during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Likewise, Johnny McIntyre is also 28 years old and works as an Account Executive. Netflix claims that he aspires to become a pilot and enjoys snowboarding.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 6 will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, on Netflix.