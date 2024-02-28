Love Is Blind's Chelsea reveals she's "good friends" with Jimmy's pod ex-Jessica  

Love is Blind season 6 has garnered significant traction for the love triangles and quadrangles that emerged during the pod dates. One of the standouts is the connection between Chelsea Blackwell, Jessica Vestal, and Jimmy Presnall. Jessica fell head over heels for Jimmy sight unseen, while the latter was still exploring his bond with Chelsea in the pods.

Jimmy was conflicted while choosing between the two after Jessica revealed she had a daughter and Chelsea said she was a divorcee. Eventually, Jimmy picked Chelsea over Jessica, breaking the latter’s heart which led up to one of the most iconic scenes this season where Jessica slammed Jimmy saying, “You’re going to choke.”

However, Jessica recently took to social media to claim she and Chelsea are “good friends” outside of Love is Blind. In an interview with Glamour that was published on February 23, Chelsea responded to her pod love rival’s claim confirming they do share a cordial bond despite their chaotic journey on the reality show.

Chelsea and Jessica’s dynamics after Love is Blind

When asked if she agrees with Jessica claiming they are “good friends” on social media, Chelsea said in a beat “Yeah.” Though Jessica’s stint on Love is Blind season 6 ended after the pods as she couldn’t find a partner. The mother-of-one returned to the show after all the engaged couples came back from their trip.

Jessica met fellow castmate Laura Dadisman and disclosed Jimmy sent her a follow request on Instagram, only to remove it eight hours later when she did not accept it. Jessica admitted she had feelings for him and is likely leaning toward the idea of catching up with him despite knowing he is engaged to Chelsea.

During the interaction with Glamour, Chelsea also reacted to Jessica’s conversation with Laura at the bar. The reality star claimed she bears no ill feelings about it noting how strong Jessica and Jimmy’s connection was in the pods. She said:

“Jessica has every right to feel the way she feels, and she expressed how she was feeling. She had a very strong relationship with Jimmy, and she had her emotions just like I do. I have every right to express how I’m feeling and she did too. So instead of getting upset about it or hurt about it or taking it offensively, like, just… let her talk.”

This comes just over a week after Jessica revealed how Chelsea had been supportive of her being a single mother during the pods. The Love is Blind star said:

“I’m gonna put this to bed once and for all. Chelsea and I were very good friends in the pods and still are. In the opening scene, when you see Nick and Vanessa talking to us, I say ‘I’m nervous about some of the guys not being accepting of the fact that I have a child.’"

She continued:

"That was actually the time I told all of the girls at the same time. No one had known before I had a daughter and Chelsea was the first one to come up to me after we filmed that.”

According to Jessica, Chelsea gave her a consoling hug and words of encouragement that she’d find a person who would be proud of her truth. Jessica said that she was also left in tears upon listening to her revelation. Jessica continued:

“She (Chelsea) gave me a hug, and she was like ‘That’s so beautiful.’ She was actually in tears and that was really a sweet moment. She was like, ‘You’re going find your person and if anything that’s going to make someone love you more.’ So, yeah we love Chelsea. This is a Chelsea stan account and no hate will be tolerated.”

Love is Blind season 6 promo teases Jessica and Jimmy will soon come face-to-face with each other in one of the upcoming episodes.

Those interested can watch Love is Blind season 6 on Netflix.