Love is Blind's Chelsea reaches out to Megan Fox after controversial comparison in season 6

Love is Blind has released 9 episodes within two weeks ever since the premiere of season 6 on February 14, 2024, on Netflix. The pod dates this time have garnered much traction online with one of the major talking points being Chelsea Blackwell's remark that she resembles Megan Fox.

The controversial comparison was made during her date with Jimmy Presnell, who later accused her of lying about it in a confessional. Chelsea suggests the comparison was blown out of proportion in her recent interaction with E! She noted:

“It was such a silly comment that was made, it was goofy. This was a five-hour date and it just kind of came out. And just before that, he (Jimmy) was telling me he looks like Christian McCaffrey. It’s just so silly that people are so mad.”

The Love is Blind season 6 star also confessed she has reached out to Megan Fox on social media to extend an apology to her. Chelsea added:

“I reached out to Megan and I just apologized to her. I’m like sis, 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess’. It’s so silly.”

What is the Megan Fox drama on Love is Blind season 6?

Jimmy developed a good rapport with Chelsea and Jessica Vestal in the pods. But things turned conflicting for him when Jessica, 29, an executive assistant confessed she is a single mother to a 10-year-old daughter, and Chelsea disclosed that she was a divorcee.

Eventually, Jimmy made the tough decision of choosing Chelsea over Jessica but fans believe it was Chelsea's Megan Fox remark that likely influenced his decision. During one of their unseen interaction through the wall, Chelsea, 31, told Jimmy, 28, a software sales professional, about often getting told she resembles actress Megan Fox.

Chelsea expressed doubts about the comparison but attributed her dark hair and blue eyes to be potential factors. She said:

“It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don't see it, so don't get excited.”

Jimmy appeared quite elated by the remark and jokingly asked, “Can we get married?” When the pair eventually came face-to-face, he expressed his disappointment about the Megan Fox remark in a confessional:

“She definitely lied to me about how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

After the Love is Blind episode aired on Netflix, Chelsea was subjected to massive backlash online about the controversial comparison. Addressing the public uproar, the 31-year-old shared a fun TikTok video, wherein she joked:

“This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her [Megan Fox] to come forward…Please, I'm begging you."

During the honeymoon of Love is Blind season 6, Chelsea and Jimmy were seen constantly bickering with one another. Chelsea repeatedly kept asking Jimmy to reassure her that he loved her. In addition to this, his inappropriate “stacked” comment on fellow castmate AD’s looks also created a rift between the two.

The latest promo of the show teases Jimmy will soon meet Jessica Vestal, his ex from the pod, which might put a massive wedge in his bond with Chelsea.

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episodes 10 and 11 on Wednesday, February 28 on Netflix.