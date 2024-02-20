Love is Blind season 6: Chelsea Blackwell confronts backlash for Megan Fox resemblance claim

In Love is Blind season 6, contestant Chelsea Blackwell, 31, became a focus of viewer discussions. During a conversation with fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea remarked that she is often told she resembles actress Megan Fox, attributing this to similarities in their dark hair and blue eyes, though she expressed doubts about the comparison herself.

As a reality TV personality, Love is Blind star faced intense scrutiny over her remark. Attempting to navigate the reaction to her comment, She addressed the situation through a TikTok video on February 19, 2024, playfully inviting those who had previously told her she resembled Megan Fox to come forward.

Love is Blind contestant Chelsea Blackwell responds to criticism over celebrity resemblance claim

The aftermath of Chelsea Blackwell's comparison to Megan Fox on Love is Blind season 6 has extended far beyond the confines of the show, sparking widespread public backlash. In response to the growing backlash, she posted a TikTok stating,

“This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her [Megan Fox] to come forward…Please, I'm begging you."

Adding to Blackwell's defense, a friend of hers, Presley Carter, shared a supportive note on Instagram which the Love is Blind star shared on her story, as per PEOPLE. The note reportedly read:

“Thank you all who are from our hometown and know Chels for all of your love and support for her through this! It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything!...Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show y'all, we need to cool it 😉"

The note further continued:

“Here's what people who are criticizing the cast needs to understand... These are real people with feelings, and emotions. With families and friends reading the comments. We’re ALL imperfect, all trying our best. Please respect the cast through this."

Finally, the note concluded with:

"This show has AMAZING editors...that want to get drama and tell a narrative. They are great at their jobs. We only see a little bit of the hours and hours they film."

Previously, during her time on Love is Blind, Chelsea Blackwell made a comparison between herself and actress Megan Fox. This was stated in one of the show's pod dates, where contestants talk without seeing each other.

The internet was critical of Blackwell's personality and looks and the comparison to Fox prompted many to call her out on social media.

Jimmy Presnell, the contestant on the other side of the wall, initially reacted positively to this comparison during their pod conversation. However, later in the season after meeting Chelsea face-to-face following their engagement, Jimmy confessed in an interview that Chelsea did not resemble Megan Fox as he had pictured.

Still, Jimmy reiterated his attraction to Chelsea, conveying that any difference between his expectations and reality regarding her appearance did not lessen his feelings toward her.

“She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. But it doesn't really matter, at the end of the day I'm attracted to her and I can work with that," he said.

This segment of the Love is Blind story, detailing Chelsea's initial claim and the immediate reaction on the show, sets the stage for the ensuing public backlash and Chelsea's response to it.

The circumstances surrounding Love is Blind star Chelsea's Megan Fox remark and the public reaction illustrate the tangled realities of finding romance and fame through reality television.