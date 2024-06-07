Perfect Match season 2: Who are the couples in episode 1?

Perfect Match season 2 premiered on Friday, June 7, 2024. During the season premiere, the brand new cast, consisting of Netflix stars across reality shows, met up and started getting to know one another.

Nick Lachey explained to them that they had to pair up with one another before the compatibility challenge and that the winning couple would win a chance to go on a date and the power to bring someone new into the house.

After spending an adequate amount of time getting to know one another, the cast members who coupled up were: Izzy and Tilo, Kaz and Xanthi, Steven and Micah, Bryton and Dominique, and Elys and Harry.

Bryton and Dominique clash in Perfect Match season 2 episode 1

In the season premiere of Perfect Match season 2, the cast members played a game to break the ice with the help of Nick Lackey. After asking one another to do several tasks, including playing Truth or Dare and Take a Shot, the host of the show revealed they had to pair up for the compatibility task.

He revealed that not only will the winner of the compatibility task be awarded a special one-on-one date, but the winning couple will then go into the roundtable round, where they will pick a new person to enter the villa.

As part of the challenge, they had to push a suspended cage-like platform from one point to another. The challenge would be complete when the first team made their way to the endpoint and grabbed onto the ring.

Elys and Harry from the Too Hot to Handle series were the first couple to reach the ring and became the winners of the challenge, while Bryton (Squid Game: The Challenge) and Dominique (Too Hot to Handle season 4) came in second.

The argument between Dominique and Bryton about not winning led to their second fight of the season, while Harry and Elys were overjoyed at their victory. The Too Hot to Handle star felt that her partner wasn't ready to listen to them and tried explaining to the competitive reality TV star that the challenge was more about communication than about winning.

The Perfect Match season 2 cast member told Bryton that he was too busy looking at what the other couples were doing.

"And it's like you don't take a breath and hear me."

She told Bryton they could have been "dead last" and that she didn't think he was listening to what she was saying. Bryton replied by stating that the only reason they didn't finish last was because he saw what Elys and Harry were doing. He added that he tried copying what they were doing.

"Our plans, your plan, or my plan, was not working."

The Perfect Match cast member Dominique said she planned to do exactly what the winning couple did, but her partner wasn't ready to listen. When he asked whether they had more than one plan, Dominique asked him to "stop talking down" to her. Bryton argued that he wasn't, but just wanted clarification about how many plans they had.

Dominique broke down in tears, and Bryton continued asking her questions about the challenge. The Perfect Match season 2 female cast member replied that it wasn't just about the challenge.

"It's just about, like, everything. I feel like it's a constant tug-of-war for like, you wanna be in control. You wanna feel like you have the power o the conversation, where we are."

Later in the day, the winning couple, Elys and Harry, made their way to the roundtable, where they discussed who they wanted to bring in. Nick Lachey told them they had the power to bring in two male cast members and had to choose between Chris, Dom, Justin, and Nigel.

After deliberating, they picked Chris, matched her up with Dominique, and picked Dom for Tolu.

Fans can stream the Perfect Match on Netflix.