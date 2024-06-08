Perfect Match season 2: Who are the couples in episode 6?

In the Perfect Match season 2 episode 6 couples were different from the ones in episode 1. Due to the swapping nature of the Netflix series, every pair's relationship was put to test when one of them was sent on a blind date with a single contestant ready to join the villa. Episode 6 was a turning point for two couples Tolú and Chris and Micah and Kaz, the couples on this episode were:

Jessica and Harry

Elys and Justin

Alara and Stevan

Micah and Kaz

Tolú and Chris

Perfect Match season 2 episode 6, Seeing Eye to Eye synopsis reads as the following:

"The couples hit the beach to test their teamwork skills. One contestant turns their attention toward a former crush. A new arrival makes a splash."

However, when Kaz is sent on a date with a newcomer, who later enters the villa, Micah feels she is being lied to and their relationship is put to the test. Meanwhile, Chris was also chosen for a blind date as he and Tolú were the most unexpected match this season. Chris on the other hand was indecisive about who to pair up with.

Trending

Relationship status of Perfect Match season 2 couples in episode 6

Perfect Match season 2 episode 6 started with a compatibility challenge in which each couple had to use a balancing technique and focus on gathering as many balls in their basket. The winner of this task was Alara and Stevan who were one of the strongest couples in the villa next to Micah and Kaz.

Their win meant the two love birds got to play matchmaker for their fellow cast members. With ten days left to choose the perfect match, Alara and Stevan entered the boardroom, to set up blind dates with two single women they wished to bring to the villa. The total four options were:

Holly from Too Hot to Handle

Brittan from Too Hot to Handle

Melinda from Too Hot to Handle

Christine from Too Hot to Handle

Alara and Stevan chose Melinda for Chris and Holly for Kaz. To the viewer's surprise, Kaz questioned his relationship with Micah after the date meanwhile Chris leaned more toward Tolú as his match. He explained that Melinda was keeping her options open and talking to other guys in the villa, which meant she could leave him later in the competition whenever she wanted and it was risky to match with her. During a confessional interview, Chris said:

"Tolú looks nervous as hell. I have two options here. I do think Melinda is into me, but at the same time, she's talking to other guys so like, if I match with her tonight is she just going to leave me in the dust? Obviously, you know, Tolú and I have something really good."

He also reflected on how his relationship with Tolú evolved from being friends to being romantic partners. Chris shared that going on a date with Melinda put things into perspective for him, he stated:

"After my date with Melinda, it really made me think back in retrospect as to like, what I have with Tolú. I think Tolú has just like, a lot of beautiful things about her inside and out, and our chemistry is growing. I've never had a relationship where it started off as a friendship so I think it just opens my eyes and just gives me a different perspective of dating itself."

Micah and Kaz on the other hand get into an argument during the Perfect Match season 2 episode 6 when Micah confronted him about switching sides. She called him a liar after Holly revealed Kaz was showing interest in her instead of Micah.

To see what happens next, stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.