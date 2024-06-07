Perfect Match season 2 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

The first six episodes of Perfect Match season 2 were released on Netflix on Friday, June 7, 2024. The next three episodes will be released on June 14, 2024, with the finale being released on June 21, 2024.

Episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2 ended with Micah and Kaz winning the compatibility challenge. The next episode saw them decide who among the four ladies would enter the house. The two contestants also had to choose which two already-paired men would go out on dates with them.

Micah and Kaz chose Jessica and Alara and sent them on dates with Harry and Stevan, respectively. Their dates went flawlessly, and by the end of the episode, Harry had matched with Jessica. This was a clear indication of Elys' exit from the show, but she stayed because Chris ended up matching with her.

This episode of Perfect Match ended on a cliffhanger, as fans didn't know if Chris' partner Dominique had stayed or had to leave. Episode 3 also didn't reveal who among Alara and Xanthi was chosen by Stevan.

What went down on episode 3 of Perfect Match season 2?

Episode 3 of season two of Netflix's Perfect Match kicked off with the cast enjoying themselves in the pool. It then transitioned to Micah and Kaz meeting Nick Lachey to decide on the fates of two couples in the game.

Nick revealed four new women to Kaz and Micah and told them that they had to choose any two women and pair them with two men from the Perfect Match villa. The four women included Love is Blind season 6's Jessica, Dated and Related season 1's Alara, along with Too Hot To Handle's Melinda and Holly.

Kaz and Micah chose Jessica as the first new contestant and sent her on a blind date with Harry, who was paired with Elys. Since they thought Harry's chemistry with Elys needed to be tested, they chose to send him on a date with Jessica. They chose Stevan to go on a date with Alara because they wanted to test his relationship with Xanthi. Additionally, they also believed that Chris and Dominique needed refreshment.

When they announced their choices to the cast members, Elys was put off because she thought she was good friends with Micah. Xanthi thought it was interesting to see their partners go on other dates, given the nature of the show.

Stevan took Alara on an ATV ride, followed by a date near a waterfall on Perfect Match season 2 episode 3. However, the time he spent with Alara left him confused about his feelings for her and Xanthi, and having to choose between them.

Meanwhile, Harry's date with Jessica explored much deeper topics than Alara and Stevan's did.

Everyone was shocked to see Jessica and Alara returning to the Perfect Match villa. During a discussion with the other women, Alara said that she had the best date with Stevan, while Jessica said her date with Harry "couldn't have gone better." The Love is Blind star was shocked when she found out that her castmates believed that Harry and Elys were the strongest couple until she walked in.

In a discussion with Chris, Elys said she thought Stevan was going to continue his pairing with Xanthi. However, Chris believed that Stevan would match with Alara instead.

Elys also expressed her disappointment in Harry and accused him of leading her on in the first week before moving on with Jessica just one date later. Harry justified his actions, saying he meant everything he said to her. He also told her that he felt like he had a much deeper connection with Jessica and that he had gone on the show to find his "perfect match."

In a conversation with Harry, Jessica said she felt bad for being the reason for Harry and Elys' breakup. However, Harry assured her and told her that he had found more meaning in his relationship with Jessica and that he wanted to keep going. He then asked her to be his perfect match, and she accepted.

Elys ended up matching with Chris, which put Dominique in a shaky position. The episode ended without showing her fate or showing who Stevan chose.

The next batch of Perfect Match season 2, episodes 7, 8, and 9, will be released on Netflix on June 14, 2024.