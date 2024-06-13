Perfect Match season 2: Who are the new contestants in episode 6?

Perfect Match season 2 relationship dynamics drastically changed since episode 1. The couples swapped, and a few contestants were eliminated, along with new participants being introduced into the villa. Episode 6 introduced viewers to two newly single women, Melinda and Holly, in the villa who went on blind dates with Chris and Kaz, respectively.

Winners and matchmakers Alara and Stevan, who won the last compatibility challenge, set this blind date up. Perfect Match season 2 episode 6, "Seeing Eye to Eye" synopsis states:

"The couples hit the beach to test their teamwork skills. One contestant turns their attention toward a former crush. A new arrival makes a splash."

Melinda and Holly entered the Perfect Match villa in episode 6

Melinda entered the Perfect Match villa as a single woman, keeping her options open. She started talking to other guys in the villa. She saw Chris's bond with Tolu and when the two matched, Melinda started exploring connections with other men. Fans might recognize Melinda from Too Hot to Handle season 2. She was a show host on Dated and Related. During her confessional interview, she introduced herself as someone who wants a male version of herself.

"I'm good at pairing people together, but I suck at my own dating life. I'm looking for someone that's outgoing, great personality, loves to travel, good-looking, great hair, great teeth, and financially stable. I am basically describing myself, but in a man version."

Meanwhile, Micah and Kaz's relationship was tested when Micah was sent on a blind date with Holly, who was on season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. She narrated her experience on the Netflix dating series and that she doesn't want to repeat the same mistakes on Perfect Match. Holly introduced herself as Hurricane Holly.

"I don't compete for guys, they compete for me. Hurricane Holly has entered the building. I can't date another stupid guy. I think I've learned if a guy is too pretty and he's fixing his hair more than I am, red flag."

When she entered the villa, Holly talked to Micah about her date and what Kaz said about her. Allegedly, Kaz told both Micah and Holly that they were their type. However, Micah stated he considered Holly "a type." Holly explained Kaz was "really leaning into the experience" during their clay date.

The Perfect Match contestant shared she was looking forward to being with Kaz, while Kaz was confused about whom to match with. He was attracted to Holly but didn't want to hurt Micah, as the two were one of the strongest couples on the show next to Alara and Stevan. Holly said:

"Micah doesn't look too happy right now. But I know what I want and I'm here to get it I'm gonna have to sharpen my nails a little bit."

The episode ended with an explosive argument between Micah and Kaz as Holly waited to hear about Kaz's decision. The upcoming finale episode will reveal if Micah and Kaz stay together or not, as Holly hopes to stay in the villa longer. Melinda was also trying to find a match of her own as she didn't want her journey on the new season to end so soon.

Stream Perfect Match season 2 only on Netflix.