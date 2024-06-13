Perfect Match season 2: Age of all cast members explored

Perfect Match season 2 features stars from the Netflix reality TV universe to find their love match. Cast members from hit Netflix shows such as Dated and Related, Squid Game: The Challange, The Trust, Surviving Paradise, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle joined this season.

Throughout the show viewers witness heartbreaks, breakups, and couples swaps as each contestant navigates new bonds and connections in the villa. The participants in this social experiment range from reality TV stars in their early twenties to mid-thirties.

Cast members on Perfect Match season 2

Netflix Summer Break (Image via Getty Images)

Alara Taneri - 25

Alara entered the Perfect Match villa as a newcomer when she went on a blind date with Stevan. At that time Stevan was dating Xanthi and before that, Micah. Viewrs might know the London native from her appearance on Dated and Related. She chose to stay with Stevan even after Dom approached her.

Brittan Byrd - 23

Brittan (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Too Hot to Handle star hasn't entered the villa yet, however, she will be making an appearance in the season finale. In the Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 trailer, Brittan is seen sitting next to Stevan, viewers suspect there might be a romantic connection between them. Awaiting what drama Brittan brings with her.

Bryton Constantin - 23

Bryton (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Fans may recognize Bryton from Squid Game: The Challange, initially he was paired with Dominique. The two, however, couldn't see eye to eye and faced compatibility issues. Dominique chose Chris as her match and Bryton was sent home but he will be returning for the season finale.

Chris Hahn - 30

The Dated and Related star Chris was brought into the Perfect Match villa by his close friend Elys. When Elys won the compatibility challenge with her partner Harry, she decided to send Chris on a blind date with Dominique. After Harry broke up with Elys, Chris matched with his friend to return the favor.

Christine Obanor - 27

Christine appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 5 where she found her happy ending with Louis Russell. After the show ended, the two kept dating until they made a breakup announcement. Now Christine is back to find her future love prospect, as per the episode 7 trailer she was interested in Kaz.

Dom Gabriel - 30

Dom was the winner of Perfect Match season 1 but unfortunately, his previous relationship didn't last too long. He returned on season 2 as Tolu's blind date set up by his friend Harry. But when Alara entered the villa, he wanted to pursue her, Tolu was upset at his behavior. Dom left the villa unmatched after Alara and Tolu rejected him.

Dominique Defoe - 24

Dominique (Image via Getty Images)

As mentioned before Dominique was matched with Bryton and then Chris, however, she didn't feel a connection with any of the cast members, In one of the episodes, the Too Hot to Handle star told Elys that she would be more comfortable being with a girl rather than around masculine energy.

Elys Hutchinson - 24

Elys (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Elys was also a cast member on Too Hot to Handle. On Perfect Match she matched with Harry her blind date Surviving Paradise contestant Justin. Fans thought Justin would be Elys' final match but the episode 7 teaser gives a glimpse into Elys confessing that she wants to be with someone else.

Harry Jowsey - 26

During Xanthi and Dominique's confessional interview, they told the cameras that Harry has a bad boyfriend reputation among his ex-girlfriends. However, Harry wanted a fresh start on the show stating he had changed and was only dating to marry. Elys was hurt by his decision after he broke up with her and got together with Jessica.

Holly Scarfone - 25

Holly (Image via Getty Images)

Holly planned on leaving Perfect Match with a fiancé and a dream wedding. She entered the villa in episode 6 as Kaz's blind date. Kaz and Micah were one of the strongest couples on the show but Holly's presence made Kaz question his previous relationship.

Izzy Zapata - 31

Izzy (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Love is Blind star entered the villa in hopes of finding his love match, he established a slow-growing connection with Tolu. However Tolu was interested in Dom, Izzy tried to talk to Micah but she stated she had no intentions of matching with him. Hence, Izzy was then sent home.

Jake Cunningham - 29

Jake (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

After Dom suggested Tolu should explore more options, she sent herself on a date with The Ultimatum contestant Jake. They had a fun date however when Chris showed interest in Tolu she was drawn towards him, Jake felt like he was third-wheeling the two and was left unmatched in the end.

Jessica Vestal - 30

Jess (Image via Getty Images)

The Perfect Match contestant Jessica had her doubts about dating Harry but she wanted to explore her strong connection with him. During the first few episodes, Jessica felt Harry's intentions were "falsely advertised" to her after the former claimed he had more of a "friendship" with Elys when that wasn't the case.

Justin Assad - 26

Justin (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Justin entered the villa as Elys' blind date, the two established mutual trust in the competition however this will change in the season finale when Elys finds herself attracted to someone else. Viewers are waiting to see whether Justin stays in the villa or gets eliminated in the Perfect Match upcoming episode.

Kaz Bishop - 33

Kaz (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Initially, Kaz was dating Xanthi on the show until the former realized she wanted to be with Stevan. Xanthi asked Micah if they could swap partners and all four of them agreed. Kaz and Micah became one of the strongest couples on the show until Holly entered the villa.

Melinda Berry - 31

Melinda at the JBL Fest 2024 (Image via Getty Images)

Melinda entered the villa in search of a serious relationship, she wanted to win one of the guys' hearts. She starts talking to other people in the villa while exploring her options. Even though the Too Hot to Handle star entered season 2 as a new contestant she wanted to secure her position in the game.

Micah Lussier - 28

Micah at the IMDb Exclusive Portraits With The Cast Of Love Is Blind - Season 4 In Seattle (Image via Getty Images)

The Seattle native didn't get her happy ending on Love is Blind and returned for a second chance for love in the Perfect Match villa. She wanted to stay in the villa for longer and wished to match with someone who was a "confident and self-assured" guy. Now that Kaz is questioning their relationship, Micah is not so sure about being with him.

Nigel Jones - 30

Nigel (Image via Getty Images)

Elys was about to send Tolu on a date with Nigel as she had seen him on Too Hot to Handle season 4. However, she thought Nigel wasn't too serious and Tolu was looking for a serious match. In the upcoming Perfect Match episode 7, the New Jersey resident will enter the villa.

Stevan Ditter - 28

Stevan at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Young Hollywood Screening (Image via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles-based model and DJ Stevan was looking for a "career-driven" woman in the villa. In the season finale, Stevan will have to decide who he wants to be with as single women enter the villa and a few of them captivate his interest. The upcoming episode will reveal whether he wants to be with Alara or not.

Tolú Ekundare - 27

Tolu at the Netflix Reality Stars Squid Game: The Trials (Image via Getty Images)

Tolu joined the Perfect Match season 2 cast in hopes of finding a partner but she was disappointed by Dom's behavior regretting Izzy being sent home. Now that she is with Chris, fans are yet to see what to expect from this unexpected pairing. She wants a partner who is fun-loving just as she is.

Trevor Sova - 31

Trevor has not entered the villa yet. Viewers may remember him from his Love is Blind season 6 appearance, the controversial personality allegedly was committed when he joined the Netflix series.

Xanthi Perdikomatis - 28

Xanthi (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Circle season 5 contestant went home after Stevan chose Alara, viewers hope she finds a true match in the Perfect Match season 2 finale when she returns to the villa.

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.