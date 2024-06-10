Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 4?

Perfect Match season 2 was full of unexpected connections, new twists, and heartbreaks. This dating show series features contestants from the Netflix reality TV universe who are ready to hunt for their perfect match. Giving them a second chance at love, each participant gets to know the villa residents and matches with someone they are the most compatible with.

Every couple has to participate in multiple challenges and tasks to get the winning title, and be allowed to bring singles into the villa. This puts all relationships to the test. In episode 2, Dominique and Xanthi were sent home as Dominque's partner Chris matched with Elys, and Xanthi's match, Stevan, was interested in Alara.

The synopsis for episode 4, Truth Bombs, reads as the following:

"A new match is sealed with a kiss, and the contestants are tested on how well they know one another. One couple's sweet evening turns sour."

Trending

Dominique and Xanthi went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 4

On Perfect Match season 2 episode 4, viewers were surprised to see Stevan showing genuine interest in the newcomer Alara. He told his previous match, Xanthi, that he wanted to explore a connection with the London native. Initially, Xanthi was matched with Kaz and Stevan with Micah, but they decided to swap partners as they felt more compatible.

Xanthi on the other hand was hoping to bond with Stevan more, but Stevan explained that Alara was more his type, and he didn't want to lead Xanthi on or give false hope of matching. Another new contestant, Elys' friend, Chris, shared that he was interested in getting to know Xanthi when he came into the house. As Elys' match Harry was now with Jessica, Chris wanted to match with Elys.

The Perfect Match star realized she didn't see a potential connection growing with someone else in the house either hence Xanthi was sent home. Before heading out of the villa, she explained her standards were high and she was still looking for "something extraordinary." Xanthi said:

"Leaving the house right now. I wish I could stay, I was surprised at Stevan but at the same time I did choose myself a bad boy, and we all know sometimes bad boys do bad things. I did come here to find my perfect match, and I think that's very possible. I think it has to be something extraordinary. The standards are high, okay?"

Meanwhile, Dominique chose Chris over Bryton as the former would argue with her. She thought that it was the right decision to get to know Chris in the villa, however, the Too Hot To Handle star was uncomfortable with Chris' questions about her s*xuality. Dominique understood that Chris wanted to pay back Elys' favor by matching with her, as she was the one who brought him into the villa by setting him up on a blind date with Dominique.

Alongside Xanthi, Dominique also left the villa unmatched, disappointed she couldn't find a perfect match even with the right intentions. In her confessional interview she explained:

"I'm definitely sad about leaving because I came in with the intentions to find my perfect match. And if instead I had focused on strategy, I probably would still be in the house. I am leaving feeling like a bad b*tch because honestly I'm not gonna compromise... Like I have feminine rage and I feel like I'm just gonna put it to good use."

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.