Perfect Match season 2: Bryton and Dominique’s feud explained

In Perfect Match season 2, viewers witnessed the Netflix reality stars getting another chance at love, as they matched to explore connection with their partners. After multiple tasks and challenges, the winning couple is given a matchmaking pass to introduce new single contestants to the villa.

One of the couples who were struggling to see eye to eye was Bryton and Dominique. The two faced problems with each other and later when Dominique was sent on a date with Chris, Bryton was annoyed she chose Chris over him and exited the villa.

What happened between Bryton and Dominique on Perfect Match season 2?

When Bryton and Dominique decided to match on Perfect Match season 2 episode 1, they shared they wanted to walk out of the villa as winners. However, soon, the two got into multiple arguments when they entered their room. Bryton argued pilates wasn't an actual workout, and Dominique was offended by Bryton calling it yoga. The next morning, the two of them weren't on the same page and had different plans for the compatibility challenge.

Despite Bryton and Dominique taking the second position, the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant was annoyed they didn't win. Meanwhile, the Too Hot to Handle star said Bryton was too focused on Harry and Elys' performance in the game. During this conversation, Dominique got emotional and told Bryton he was always talking "down to her" and would interrupt her, which was a frustrating experience. She told her Perfect Match partner:

"Stop talking down to my face. I literally feel like you're speaking down to me. I feel like it's a constant tug of war for like you wanna be in control. You wanna feel you have the power of the conversation."

Later in episode 2, the winners, Harry and Elys, were allowed to send two of the villa residents on a blind date. Harry said Dominque deserved a second chance to explore a real connection as she didn't seem so happy with Bryton. Elys chose the Dated and Related star Chris as Dominque's match and the two went on a private date together. When the former came back to the villa, she told the cameras:

"I want to match with Bryton but my head is telling me that I can't because if I match with Bryton I'm basically going to sacrifice my sanity. It's just kind of having a combat partner instead of a real-life partner."

Then, Bryton and Dominique went on the rooftop to have a conversation, and he realized Dominque's date didn't go too well as she wasn't talking about it. Chris interrupted their conversation and put Dominique on the spot by asking her to make a final decision. Chris and Bryton got into a verbal fight and Dominique left the room wondering if she would be more comfortable around a girl than a masculine energy.

The Perfect Match contestant explained to Bryton that their relationship wouldn't work in the long term and they wouldn't last in the game till the end. Bryton exited the villa without talking to anyone. Before leaving, he said:

"Well, you saw Little Prince Charming walk in here, and, he's an interesting character. And excuse my French, but I do not f*ck with that at all. And Dom was okay with that? Y'all got it, bro. Y'all got it. Hopefully, this is not the last you will see of me in this house."

Viewers can stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.