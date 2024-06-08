Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 2?

The dynamics of Perfect Match season 2 episode 2 changed after two contestants were sent on blind dates and their prior partners were eliminated from the show. Each couple's relationship was put to the test as well, as participants were confused about who to match with. At the beginning of episode 2, the five couples in the villa were:

Tolú and Izzy

Dominique and Bryton

Micah and Stevan

Kaz and Xanthi

Harry and Elys

Later, Xanthi and Micah decided to swap their partners which meant Kaz was paired with Micah and Xanthi with Stevan. As Harry and Elys got to play matchmakers, they sent Tolú on a blind date with Dom, the winner of Perfect Match season 1, and Dominique with Chris from Dated and Related.

By the end of episode 2, Tolú realized she was more interested in getting to know Dom and Dominique thought choosing Chris was the right option hence Izzy and Bryton were sent home. Perfect Match season 2 episode 2, Kiss and Tell synopsis reads as the following:

"The couples dive in lips first for the kissing challenge. A surprise date creates drama for one pair and two sets of matches decide to shake things up."

Izzy and Bryton went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 2

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 2, after Tolú returned from her date with Dom, she was confused about whether to choose the connection with Izzy "that is slow and growing" or the bond with Dom which "started off so strong." However, Tolú felt more attracted to Dom and wanted to explore the connection with him, and explained the same to Izzy, who was very understanding of her reasoning. Izzy tried to start a conversation with Micah but she wasn't interested in him, and as he was unmatched by the end of the night, Izzy was sent home. He said:

"There's nobody in here right now that I'm like gonna heavily pursue and try to fake something. Like I don't wanna be sleeping next to a girl for the next couple of nights that I have no connection with. I mean, I feel like I'm in prime-time of dating, So this isn't a final hasta luego for me."

As Dominique and Bryton were facing issues with being on the same page, Dominique felt that they kept arguing and it was exhausting for her. In her confessional interview, she shared she was attracted to Bryton but it wasn't a wise or healthy decision to date him as they both would get annoyed at each other.

When the new Perfect Match contestant Chris saw the Too Hot to Handle star and Bryton having a conversation on the rooftop, he interrupted them and asked Dominique what her final decision was. The Squid Game: The Challenge participant implied Chris was playing a character and wanted to stay in the villa regardless of Dominique by his side. When Dominique said she was choosing Chris, Bryton left the Perfect Match villa, before leaving he said:

"Well, you saw Little Prince Charming walk in here, and, he's an interesting character. And excuse my French, but I do not f*ck with that at all. And Dom was okay with that? Y'all got it, bro. Y'all got it. Hopefully, this is not the last you will see of me in this house."

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.