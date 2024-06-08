Who did Harry and Elys bring into Perfect Match season 2 episode 1? Details explored

Perfect Match season 2 featured reality TV stars from the Netflix universe, each contestant was given an option to pair up and match with someone who they would like to explore their connection with. However, when it was time to send two of the participants on a blind date, their prior partners felt they might be sent home. Each couple's compatibility and their loyalty to each other were tested.

The couples who matched on episode 1 were as follows:

Harry and Elys

Kaz and Xanthi

Micah and Stevan

Izzy and Tolú

Dominique and Bryton

When Harry and Elys won the physical chemistry test, they were allowed to enter the boardroom and adopt the role of matchmakers. Out of the four eligible bachelors, Harry and Elys chose Dom for Tolú and Chris for Dominique. Perfect Match season 2 episode 1 Ready, Set, Match, the synopsis reads as the following:

"Ten singles arrive in Tulum and break the ice with some dicey dares. Fledging flirtationships hang in the balance during a physical challenge."

Harry and Elys brought Chris and Dom into the Perfect Match villa

The Perfect Match host, Nick Lachey, introduced Harry and Elys to the board room where he introduced them to four "brand new single men." They decided to choose two of the new contestants to enter the villa out of the four options, it was up to the chemistry test winners Harry and Elys to declare which villa resident should go on a blind date. The new single men were:

Chris from Dated and Related

Justin from Surviving Paradise

Nigel from Too Hot to Handle

Dom from The Mole and Perfect Match Season 1

As all Perfect Match cast members were aware that Bryton and Dominque weren't getting along and would argue most of the time, Harry suggested that Elys should send Dominique on a blind date. He shared that the Too Hot to Handle season 4 star should get another chance to match someone she was compatible with. Harry suggested:

"I think here both the same person with the same energy. I guess it is a game, like let's jeopardize what they got going on. But I think she deserves to go on a date, regardless. They're like just two little like, annoying dogs in the apartment beside you."

Elys suggested her friend Chris would make a good match for Dominque, she also stated that if Chris joined the villa he would be there with the right intentions. Harry agreed to Ely's decision. Elys stated for Chris:

"See, I know Chris, he's so nice. I'd love it if Chris was here. He's here for the right reasons."

The Perfect Match couple wanted to test Izzy and Tolú's connection which was slowly growing. Initially, they chose Nigel as her date but Elys mentioned Dom would be a better choice as he appears more serious. Harry felt awkward about this decision as he and Dom share two ex-girlfriends, one of them who cheated on Dom with Harry. However, Harry eventually agrees with Elys' decision when she says that Nigel might not be as serious about the show as Dom would be.

"So I watched him on season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. He's a rocket. He might have changed but I don't know if he would be as kind of serious about this as maybe someone like Dom," Elys shared.

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.