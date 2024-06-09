Perfect Match season 2 finale: Release date, what to expect and more

The finale of the popular dating show Perfect Match is set to release on June 21, 2024. The show returned with a brand new season on June 7, featuring a 10-episode lineup. While the finale will arrive on June 21, fans can stream the first six episodes released on the show's premiere. Episodes 7-9 are set to release on June 14, followed by the finale.

Perfect Match has an exciting cast lineup, featuring faces known from across the Netflix dating universe. It promises to deliver just enough drama to the singles who have come to the show to find their one true love.

At the end of episode 6, fans were left wondering about the fate of the matched couples, as the preview of the upcoming episodes hinted at the return of eliminated contestants along with some new faces.

Perfect Match season 2 finale release date

Perfect Match season 2 made its debut on Netflix on June 7. Initially, only the first six episodes were made available to the viewers. However, the second batch, including episodes 7-9, is set to arrive on June 14. Fans eagerly anticipate the season finale on June 21 to see which couple wins the title of the "perfect match."

What went down in episode 6 of Perfect Match?

Episode 6 delivered a twist to the course of the show, leaving viewers on the edge with an exciting cliffhanger.

While Stevan and Alara, Elys and Justin, Chris and Tolú, and Harry and Jessica matched with each other, securing another night at the house, Kaz and Micah struggled to find their way.

Winners of the compatibility challenge, Alara and Stevan paired Kaz and Chris to go on a date with Holly and Melinda, respectively. This left Micah and Tolú, their current matches, worried. While deciding for Kaz, Stevan said:

"For Kaz, he just needs someone with, like, a higher level of energy. Someone that brings him out of his shell and not settles him back down."

Despite having a great date with Melinda, the former host of Dated and Related, Chris returns and matches with Tolú, reassuring her by saying, "I adore you." However, Kaz enjoyed a romantic Mayan clay experience with Holly, which made him question his current pairing with Micah.

With Kaz and Micah's fate untold, scenes from the preview of the next episodes hint at trouble in paradise before the finale.

What to expect from the last stretch of Perfect Match season 2?

As some couples appear strong enough to reach the finish line, doubts persist. Viewers are still unsure about Kaz's decision and how it will change his relationship dynamics with Micah if he chooses to pair with Holly.

In the preview of the upcoming episodes, host Nick Lachey says:

"We're gonna mix things up a little bit. Everyone is in play."

It further shows scenes where the eliminated singles return to the house to try their luck at love another time. However, this time, the existing couples' loyalty will also be put to the test, as "everyone is in play." With challenging compatibility tests, fans are eager to see which pair can survive the test of love.

The preview shows Micah and Bryton forming connections, while Kaz explores his options, mingling with Holly and Christine. Despite having a rough separation from Harry, Elys seems to be getting attracted to him, calling her eyes "wanderers," which upsets her current match, Justin.

Before the finale of the season, Alara and Stevan's relationship is expected to face some trouble, especially with Brittan's entry, who is not only his "type" but is also heard telling Stevan:

"Stop being careful because you're going to regret it."

Similar to season 1, fans can expect a "Where Are They Now?" YouTube video revealing the fate of the Perfect Match couples once the cameras stop rolling.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes tease new pairings, changing relationship dynamics, and unfolding drama, which will be unveiled in the finale of the show.