Perfect Match season 2 episode 9: Who are still together?

Perfect Match season 2 released episodes 7-9 on June 14 on Netflix. Known as the ultimate test of love, the show allows singles to mingle and couple up with compatible partners until new singles enter the house to stir the connections.

Episode 9 delivered shocking revelations and unveiled relationship cracks, but for some, it displayed the power of love as they survived the test of time. The description of the episode read:

"Ahead of the final vote, couples find their futures hanging in the balance when a tense mixer brings romance and drama - plus potential new matches."

With everyone in the house, episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2 saw new couples form while some old ones remained. The pairs who managed to stick together include Alara and Stevan, Tolu and Chris, Elys and Bryton, Kaz and Christine, and Micah and Izzy.

Couples who are still together in Perfect Match season 2 episode 9

Alara and Stevan

Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@stevanditter,@alarataneri)

Ever since Alara entered the house in episode 3, she has remained coupled up with Stevan, the person she was sent on a blind date with. The two of them immediately clicked and formed a strong connection.

Known as one of the strongest pairs, Stevan and Alara, chose each other yet again at the end of episode 9. Despite being sent on separate blind dates in episode 7, they preferred staying together. Stevan opened up to Alara:

"I got so lucky to be able to be in this with you. Not a single one of these women has lived up to anything that you are."

Chris and Tolu

Chris and Tolu from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@chrishahnofficial,@toluekundare)

A similar fate unfolded for Chris and Tolu too. Tolu was matched with Dom and Chris with Elys before they found better partners in each other. Since then they have displayed a strong bond which many have envied.

After the Perfect Match season 2 cast members returned from the respective mixers in episode 9, Xanthi alerted Tolu that Chris might be with her as his "last resort." However, Chris reassured Tolu that she was his best match and apologized for giving her the wrong indication. They matched for the night while Tolu commented:

"No more of this testing our connection, keeping-sh*t-open sh*t."

Newly formed couples

With the entry of Christine (the new single contestant) in season 2, Kaz (Micah's current match) got distracted. Micah was frustrated with Kaz's behavior around the new entries and said their relationship felt "exhausting."

In the Perfect Match episode 9, the cast members played a game of Flip Cup, where losers got the chance to kiss whoever they wanted. Kaz seized the opportunity and kissed Holly, someone he fancied. Dismayed by his actions, Micah decided to end their relationship and coupled up with Izzy. Meanwhile, pursued by Christine, Kaz chose her and said:

"You're my number one."

Among others, Elys felt that she had a strong bond with her current match, Justin. However, she could not overlook how attracted she was to Bryton as he re-entered the Perfect Match house.

"I don't know if it's lust, but something's pulling me towards him," Elys noted.

Elys chose to explore the newly formed infatuation with Bryton, infuriating Justin, who left the house, realizing there was nothing more for him there.

Elsewhere, couple Jessica and Harry experienced trouble in paradise when Harry's alleged kissing fiasco with Melinda got exposed. Jessica struggled to grapple with her emotions as she felt blindsided by Harry's choices. Although he denied the allegations, Jessica appeared contemplating her decision to match with him, worried he might hurt her.

Perfect Match season 2 season finale will be released on June 21 only on Netflix.